5 St. Louis Blues Player Predictions for 2024-25

There is more to be optimistic about with the St. Louis Blues in 2024-25. They’ve improved their forward depth, raised their defensive ceiling, and are bringing back two above-average netminders.

Under the now full-time head coach Drew Bannister, it’ll be interesting to monitor whether or not he can implement his system in a more effective way this season. He has more time under his belt and has already garnered the respect of the players and front-office staff. Whether that improves the performance of specific players or not remains to be seen, but it’s something to watch for. Here are five player predictions for the 2024-25 Blues.

Player 1: Can Robert Thomas Replicate His 2023-24 Season?

Robert Thomas was the best player on the 2023-24 Blues by a wide margin. He led the forward group all season and tallied a career-high 86 points. He was an All-Star for the first time in his career and won over 50 percent of faceoffs. It’s now to the point where he’s somehow underrated throughout the league as a true number-one center.

As for the 2024-25 season, I expect Thomas to be even better. It wouldn’t surprise me if he threatened 100 points and jumped into the Selke trophy race as an elite two-way forward.

Player 2: How Will Jake Neighbours Follow Up Last Season?

In 2023-24, 21-year-old Jake Neighbours was a major bright spot for the Blues. He scored 27 goals and had an uptick in ice time over 77 games. He’s established himself as a top-six winger and could start the 2024-25 season alongside Thomas on the first line.

Jake Neighbours, St. Louis Blues (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

I expect him to become a more effective offensive player in 2024-25. I project him to score over 25 goals again and his assist numbers will rise after he had just 11 last season. Don’t be surprised if he is the club’s second-best forward behind Thomas.

Player 3: Will Philip Broberg Break Out in St. Louis?

Philip Broberg and his teammate Dylan Holloway made headlines in August when they signed offer sheets to leave the Edmonton Oilers and join the Blues. For those who watched the Oilers’ playoff run in 2024, they saw Broberg’s game grow as the club got all the way to one game away from winning the Stanley Cup. Though giving him over $4 million per season is an overpay at this moment, there is certainly a scenario where he breaks out in 2024-25.

He’s got the talent as a former first-round pick and a change of scenery could do him well. He’s likely going to have the opportunity to play several more minutes per game in St. Louis than the under 12 minutes per game he got in the regular season for the Oilers. I don’t know if he’ll break out, but I expect him to be more effective than ever before.

Player 4: Will Colton Parayko Have a Suitable Partner?

This is a major question for the Blues. They need Colton Parayko to be at his best in 2024-25. He was good last season and many rightfully viewed it as a quality bounce-back campaign. Finding a suitable partner for him should be one of the club’s top prioritiies throughout the 2024-25 season. In the summer, they added Broberg and Ryan Suter. Either one of them could work quite well alongside Parayko.

I believe Suter will be a short-term solution for the shutdown pairing with Parayko. He’s a veteran with many miles under his best in the NHL, but I think he’s got some gas left in the tank here. Don’t be surprised if this duo becomes the Blues’ most reliable from the back end.

Player 5: Can Jordan Binnington Win the Vezina Trophy?

This is a tough question, but I don’t see why Jordan Binnington can’t be in the mix for the Vezina trophy. He had a great season in 2023-24 and is poised to do so again in 2024-25. I expect him to have a big season and be at least in the top five of voting as long as the Blues have a better record.

I’m higher on the Blues than some, so it should be no surprise that I thiink the majority of these predictions will come true. Head coach Drew Bannister certainly has more to work with in 2024-25.