5 St. Louis Blues Players to Watch This Preseason

The offseason is finally over, and the St. Louis Blues are set to begin their first preseason game tomorrow (Sep. 21) against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center. From there, the Blues will play six more preseason games (one on the road, three at home, and two at a neutral site). With a few weeks until the regular season begins, there are five players you should be paying attention to during the preseason.

Dylan Holloway

After a relatively uneventful beginning to the offseason, the Blues shocked the hockey world when they sent offer sheets to Edmonton Oilers restricted free agents Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg. Neither contract was matched, and the Blues have since acquired the two former first-round picks.

Holloway joins a forward core that has much uncertainty, and he is no outlier. He is a forward who has spent time as a center but is expected to play the left wing, and he has never gotten an opportunity in a top-six role in the NHL. He is skilled, evident in his 10 goals in 18 AHL games with the Bakersfield Condors last season, but he has yet to translate his talent to the scoresheet in the NHL.

It will be interesting to see how head coach Drew Bannister deploys Holloway this preseason, whether it be giving him an elevated opportunity with the team’s top forwards like Robert Thomas, Jordan Kyrou, or Pavel Buchnevich, or if Holloway is once again deployed in the bottom six. As well, it will be important to watch how aggressive Holloway is in the offensive zone. If he plays with a chip on his shoulder with something to prove to Oilers management, he could force his way into the Blues’ top six regardless of his linemates.

Philip Broberg

Broberg arguably has even more to prove than Holloway, given the investment the Blues made in him. His substantial two-year, $4.58 million per season contract came at the cost of a second-round pick, giving him a higher price tag to live up to. Fortunately, he’s well-positioned to make the leap and establish himself as a top-four defenseman in the NHL.

With Torey Krug’s season-ending injury, St. Louis’ blueline is significantly weakened. The left side now includes only Nick Leddy as a regular, while Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Scott Perunovich, and Ryan Suter are competing for spots, creating a huge opportunity for Broberg to earn ice time.

Philip Broberg, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In the preseason, Broberg must show he can develop chemistry with defense partners like Colton Parayko or Justin Faulk and thrive on special teams. With the Blues needing someone to step into roles on both the power play and penalty kill, Broberg’s experience in these areas makes him a prime candidate. Though the preseason is short, his versatility will be key as he enters a pivotal, make-or-break season.

Zack Bolduc

Zack Bolduc had a strong two games in the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase against the Minnesota Wild and Chicago Blackhawks. He captained the Blues prospects and found success in all aspects of the game. He was a vocal leader who backchecked well and was not afraid to get physical amid a very physical Sunday afternoon matchup against Minnesota.

This preseason, Bolduc is fighting for an NHL roster spot. He played 25 games with the Blues at the end of last season, registering five goals and four assists, but his spot on the team is far from secure. He will be battling for roster spots against Alexei Toropchenko, Kasperi Kapanen, and Nathan Walker, an objectively difficult path. But, it gets even more challenging for Bolduc to earn a roster spot for an additional reason.

The Blues are not going to play Bolduc on the fourth line or as their 13th forward, meaning he must earn a role in the top nine to secure a roster spot. Unfortunately, the Blues do not lack third-line forwards, meaning Bolduc must take a lineup spot from someone like Holloway, Alexandre Texier, or Mathieu Joseph. This is possible, but it will be important to see how these forwards stack up against one another during the preseason.

Joel Hofer & Jordan Binnington

While Jordan Binnington had a dominant 2023-24 season in the crease, Joel Hofer had a pretty good year, too. As the regular season approaches, Binnington is the presumptive starter, but that is subject to change. From Mar. 6th to the end of the season, Hofer finished with higher goals saved above expected (GSAx) than Binnington, according to Evolving Hockey. As well, Binnington finished with just 0.0867 higher GSAx per 60 minutes than Hofer over the entire season, meaning the two were not far off in their performance.

No preseason performance is going to deter the Blues from starting Binnington in the season opener, but Hofer could make it closer than fans realize. If he does, expect him to push for the starter’s net throughout the season as he heads into a contract year.

All New Players

After missing the 2024 Playoffs, the Blues made changes to their depth. Along with Holloway and Broberg, the team added five new players: Suter, Texier, the Joseph brothers, and Radek Faksa. As they start their journeys in St. Louis, it will be crucial to see how they adapt to the team’s systems. None of them have secured a spot in the lineup yet, so tracking their potential roles during the preseason will offer valuable insights heading into the regular season.

The Blues will kick off the regular season on Oct. 8th against the Seattle Kraken, with the home opener set to take place a week later on Oct. 15th against the Minnesota Wild.