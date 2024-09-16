Blues & Wild Standouts at Prospect Showcase

The St. Louis Blues defeated the Minnesota Wild 6-2 to close out the third and final game of the 2024 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase. They finished the showcase undefeated, having also secured an overtime win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday (Sep. 13). While it is very early in the preseason, there’s plenty for each fanbase to be excited about moving forward.

Matthew Mayich

Blues defenseman Matthew Mayich had a great tournament, scoring a goal against the Blackhawks and notching the primary assist on Juraj Pekarcik’s second goal against the Wild. However, it wasn’t his offensive production that set him apart.

In St. Louis’ two games, Mayich shined in the defensive zone and in transition. He was composed, made smart passes, blocked shots, and knocked opponents off the puck. What most stood out were his multiple precise breakout passes and long reach that kept opponents on the perimeter, preventing high-danger scoring chances, reminiscent of NHL veterans. The Blues’ 2023 sixth-round pick will be returning to the Ottawa 67s this season, making him an exciting prospect to follow as he will be turning professional next season following his final year of juniors.

Matthew Mayich and Mason Zebeski with the third fight of the afternoon, and the most lively bout. pic.twitter.com/8sKHX0twDp — Matthew DeFranks (@MDeFranks) September 15, 2024

Mayich also took part in the third and final fight of the game against the Wild, taking on forward Mason Zebeski. Mayich is no stranger to fighting, but doing so in a seemingly meaningless prospect tournament goes to show how much he cares about his teammates.

Juraj Pekarcik

After a shaky opening game against the Blackhawks, Pekarcik dominated the Wild, tallying two goals, including the game-winner. Alongside Simon Robertsson and Dalibor Dvorsky, Pekarcik generated over a handful of scoring chances while putting relentless pressure on Minnesota’s netminders.

Pekarcik also was not afraid to throw the body around, laying multiple big hits in the defensive zone that generated momentum in the Blues’ favor. He skated well, eluding defenders in the offensive zone, and kept his feet moving throughout his offensive zone time. His biggest improvement against the Wild was how he took shots from across the offensive zone and drove to the net without fear. Following training camp, he will be suiting up for the Moncton Wildcats in his first Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) season.

Will Cranley

Will Cranley had an impressive performance Sunday, stopping 26 of Minnesota’s 28 shots. He was confident in the crease, minimizing rebounds and flashing the glove, a nice way to begin his season following last season’s struggles.

Last season, Cranley posted a 3.78 goals-against average and a sub-.900 save percentage in the ECHL, but he’s still optimistic about earning a spot with the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds. Building on his strong performance against the Wild will be key to achieving that goal. With the Blues boasting considerable goaltending depth, securing ice time will be challenging. However, if Cranley can deliver a few standout performances during the preseason, he should solidify his place in the Thunderbirds’ goaltending tandem alongside Vadim Zherenko.

Riley Heidt

Not much went in Minnesota’s favor against St. Louis, understandably given it was the second game of a back-to-back, but Riley Heidt still shined. He may not have found the scoresheet but he was fast on and off the puck, made a handful of NHL-caliber passes, and carried the puck into the offensive zone with ease.

Riley Heidt, Prince George Cougars (James Doyle/Prince George Cougars)

Heidt is expected to spend the season in juniors, but a strong preseason may force the Wild to give him a spot on the NHL roster. The 19-year-old tallied 117 points (37 goals and 80 assists) in 66 games as an alternate captain for the Prince George Cougars of the Western Hockey League (WHL) last season, proving his offensive skillset is NHL-ready. Now, he will need to show the rest of his game is there if he hopes to play professionally this season.

Due to the Canadian Hockey League and NHL agreement, Heidt is too young to play in the AHL, therefore making the WHL and NHL his only options. However, the Wild may opt to give him a nine-game trial in the NHL at the start of the season to gauge his readiness before making a decision.

Zachary Bolduc

It was another strong showing for Zachary Bolduc against Minnesota. After Gavin Hain opened the scoring for the Wild, Bolduc fired right back with a beautiful goal just over a minute later. While his offensive production ended there, he was a key contributor in the defensive zone, breaking up a few Minnesota passes and laying hits to generate turnovers. As he continues his fight to earn a permanent NHL spot in St. Louis this season, expect more of this play for the remainder of the preseason.

Other Notable Prospects

Riley Mercer took the net for the Wild and did not give up a goal on 14 shots faced. The 20-year-old Bay Roberts native will suit up for the Drummondville Voltigeurs of the QMJHL again this season where he hopes to build on last season’s success.

While Pekarcik had the best night among Blues’ forwards, Robertsson and Dvorsky were imperative to his success. The three forwards were constantly generating pressure and seamlessly fit alongside one another.

Blues’ forward Adam Jecho also impressed, tallying a goal, a few hits, and takeaways. In a few weeks, he will return to the Edmonton Oil Kings of the WHL for his second season in North America. He was selected 95th overall by the Blues in the 2024 Draft and stands at 6-foot-5.

With the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase now over, the Blues’ attention will shift to training camp as they will kick off the preseason next Saturday (Sep. 21) against the Dallas Stars. The Wild begin their preseason schedule that same night against the Winnipeg Jets.