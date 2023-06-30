Blues’ 2023 Draft Deep Dive: Matthew Mayich

The St. Louis Blues selected defenseman Matthew Mayich with the 170th overall pick in the fifth round. He played his junior hockey for the Ottawa 67’s in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and is one of four players selected in the 2023 Draft from the 67’s. He’s also the second Blues pick from the OHL, the first being third-round defenseman Quinton Burns. Blues general manager (GM) Doug Armstrong is beefing up the prospect pool with a lot of players that could eventually fit into the Craig Berube system.

Central Scouting Ranking (North America): 72nd / THW Ranking (Horn): N/A (Top 160)

Mayich will turn 19 years old in December, making him nearly a full year older than several players taken in the 2023 Draft. He’s also one of four defensemen and one of two Canadians drafted by the Blues this year.

Overview: What Mayich Does Well

Mayich has both the size and physicality that translates to the NHL level, and he put it all on display throughout the 2022-23 season with the 67’s. He has great strengths within the defensive zone that make him an intriguing prospect.

His overall strengths as a player include responsibility in his own zone, a great work ethic, and a good outlet passer. Each of those strengths is important within the Blues system and fits a lot of what they look for in a defenseman.

In the 2022-23 season with the 67’s, Mayich scored 22 points in 64 games and had an elite plus/minus of plus-22. He and defensive partner Jack Matier were the go-to pairing for the 67’s last season. He took a lot of pressure off of Matier, who is an offensive defenseman.

Overview: What Mayich Needs to Work On

It’s clear that Mayich could greatly benefit from improving his overall offensive game as he didn’t show much of it with the 67’s last season or prior. This also includes recognizing when to jump into the rush and gaining confidence in his offensive skills. As our prospect profile states, he lost a full year of development due to COVID-19, so that should be taken into account when evaluating him as a prospect.

Quotables

“He was like a lot of the young guys; a work in progress, he grew with the team, and he was a whole lot better at the end of the year than he was at the start.” Dave Cameron, Ottawa 67’s

“He gives me more range to jump up in the rush and play a little more offence,” Matier said. “He’s been really good to play with. He’s a really good player, so he figured it out quickly. I’m here if he ever has questions, but he has things figured out.” Jack Matier, Mayich’s defense partner

“To have the type of poise that he plays with at such a young age is very valuable. He doesn’t get too high; he doesn’t get too low. He’s just poised in everything he does.” Jan Egert, 67’s assistant general manager and director of scouting

“Mayich is a decent-sized defenseman with good hockey sense. He competes well and doesn’t shy away from using his body. His skating is just OK, though, and while his opportunity was limited on a top OHL team in Ottawa, I don’t see a ton of offense in his game.” ‘St. Louis Blues’ NHL Draft 2023 picks, analysis and fits,’ The Athletic NHL, Jun. 29, 2023

Mayich’s Overall Upside

Mayich’s overall upside is two-fold in the eyes of many, which is common for prospects with similar profiles and skillsets to him. With his current style, he has the potential and upside to be a reliable bottom-pairing defensive defenseman in the NHL. However, if he develops his offensive game, he can become a top-four defenseman, but the odds of that are naturally below average. Overall, I believe he is a great selection in the fifth round as he profiles well and is above average for a typical fifth-round pick.