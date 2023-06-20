Matthew Mayich – 2023 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Matthew Mayich

2022-23 Team: Ottawa 67’s (OHL)

Date of Birth: Dec. 21, 2004

Place of Birth: Stoney Creek, ON, Canada

Ht: 6-foot-2 Wt: 187 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Defense

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2023 first-year eligible

Rankings

NHL Central Scouting – 72nd (NA Skaters)

Bleacher Nation – 40th (Top 50 Defense Prospects)

Matthew Mayich will turn 19 years old in December, so he is almost a full year older than most of his contemporaries in this year’s NHL Entry Draft. In spite of this, he still lost a complete year of development due to the COVID-19 shutdown of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) in 2020-21. Since then, Ottawa 67’s head coach Dave Cameron has had him playing with Jack Matier, forming an excellent go-to pairing. His strength in the defensive zone allowed Matier to display his offensive skills, knowing that Mayich had his back.

Matthew Mayich of the Ottawa 67’s. Photo by Terry Wilson / OHL Images.

Mayich has good NHL size, decent four-way mobility, and plays with physical intensity. He has demonstrated some offensive skills, notching five goals and 22 points in 64 games during the 2022-23 season. But I expect NHL teams would like to see offensive production somewhere north of .5 points per game before taking a serious look at the youngster.

Not only must Mayich commit to becoming more offensive, but he must also show his coach that he is ready to be deployed as a driver on the power play, along with more 5-on-5 usage. He may not yet be high on the NHL’s radar, but he could still be a good late-round pick for an organization willing to invest in his development.

Matthew Mayich – NHL Draft Projection

To pin down exactly where Mayich may be selected is quite difficult, as most of the rankings, including our own here at The Hockey Writers, do not rank beyond the top 100 spots. Needless to say, I expect that he will be drafted in the fifth or sixth round. Because of his high hockey IQ, drafting him anywhere in these later rounds should be considered a steal. There is also the possibility that he could go undrafted this season, returning to junior, where he will be forced out of his comfort zone. However, developing his offensive game will attract more and longer looks from NHL scouts.

Quotables

“He was like a lot of the young guys; a work in progress, he grew with the team, and he was a whole lot better at the end of the year than he was at the start.” – Dave Cameron, Ottawa 67’s

“He gives me more range to jump up in the rush and play a little more offence,” Matier said. “He’s been really good to play with. He’s a really good player, so he figured it out quickly. I’m here if he ever has questions, but he has things figured out.” – Jack Matier, Mayich’s defense partner

“To have the type of poise that he plays with at such a young age is very valuable. He doesn’t get too high; he doesn’t get too low. He’s just poised in everything he does.” – Jan Egert, 67’s assistant general manager and director of scouting

Strengths

Responsible in his own zone

Work ethic

Makes good outlet passes

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Needs to work on his overall offensive game

Needs to develop a strong one-timer from the point

Needs to recognize when to jump into the rush and have the confidence to follow through

NHL Potential

If Mayich continues his hard work, he could become a reliable stay-at-home, bottom-pairing blueliner. But if he can improve his offensive skill set, he has the potential of becoming a top-four defenseman. He will need another year of junior and possibly two or three years in the American Hockey League (AHL) before making the eventual jump to the NHL.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 3/5, Reward – 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 5/10, Defence – 8/10

Matthew Mayich – Statistics

