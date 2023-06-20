Predators 2022-23 Report Cards: Mattias Ekholm

Welcome to the Nashville Predators 2022-23 report card series. In this series, we at The Hockey Writers look back at each Predators player from the past season, break down how their campaign went, and assign a letter grade reflective of their overall performance. This edition will focus on defenseman Mattias Ekholm.

Ekholm’s Presence Remained Steady

Ekholm stepped into the 2022-23 season as a 32-year-old veteran defenseman, determined to prove that his body was capable of holding up while playing a rigorous style. His offensive game may be trending downwards as the years go on, but one consistency is his ability to be a physical presence in front of the net and corners. Ekholm continued to be one of the better players for Nashville, doing all the little things right and ensuring that the younger crop could learn from them.

Mattias Ekholm, former Nashville Predators defenseman (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

He did everything head coach John Hynes could ask for — use his body to separate opponents from pucks, clear the crease, and man the penalty kill. His ability to also stay out of the penalty box was an undeniable asset on a team guilty of too many trips to the sin bin. With an average ice time of 21:44 per game, Ekholm was the most-utilized defenseman on the team who wasn’t named Roman Josi, which includes an average of 2:38 spent killing penalties.

Ekholm Returns King’s Ransom

When it became clear the Predators weren’t contending for a playoff spot like they originally intended to do, players started to make their way out of town. Of those who left the team, Nashville traded Ekholm to the Edmonton Oilers for a package too good to pass up. Along with defenseman Tyson Barrie, the Predators also landed 19-year-old prospect Reid Schaefer, the Oilers’ 1st-round pick in 2023 (24th overall), and their 2024 4th-round pick.

Latest News & Highlights

Landing a prospect and a first for Ekholm was quite the return and one that will help build Nashville’s future. They now hold two picks in the first round, including the 15th overall selection, and place themselves in a tremendous position to add more talent to their booming prospect pipeline. Schaefer has plenty of room to grow as a power forward and will get that chance when he eventually joins the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Related: Nashville Predators 2022-23 Player Grades: Jake Livingstone

For Ekholm, the deal worked out wonders for him as well, as he joined an Oilers team oozing with front-end talent but lacking the muscle and depth on their blue line. Much like Brett Kulak’s arrival on the team one year prior, Ekholm’s presence was welcomed with open arms and provided the team with the defensive prowess that he has provided in Nashville for many seasons. He’ll punish anyone that comes close to Stuart Skinner, and his veteran leadership as the oldest defenseman on the team will go a long way toward their future success.

Final Grade for Mattias Ekholm: B

Coming in at a notch below Josi’s B+ rating, Ekholm’s 2022-23 season results in a well-earned B for his ability to remain consistent at both ends of the ice. In a year where the Predators constantly ran into injury troubles, Ekholm remained a constant presence in the locker room, and his ability to unite the team through tough times are things to remember as an important part of the Predators’ hockey history.

For his future, Ekholm will now help Edmonton chase a Stanley Cup for the next three seasons, barring another trade out of town. Along with Kulak, Darnell Nurse, and Evan Bouchard, the Oilers finally have a competitive defensive core that can compete with just about any team they cross. If the team can provide Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl with the offensive depth and talent to surround them with, Predators’ fans may see Ekholm lift the Stanley Cup over his rugged beard someday soon.