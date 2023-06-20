Canadiens News and Rumors: Dubois, Draft, Monahan and More

In this edition of the Montreal Canadiens News and Rumors, general manager (GM) Kent Hughes was hard at work inking Sean Monahan. He is also hard at work negotiating extensions on some younger players and is hard at work with his scouting staff.

Canadiens’ Goaltending

Samuel Montembeault had an excellent season, one that has pushed him to the forefront as an option to be a starter as soon as the 2023-24 season. Signed for one more season at $1 million, he is able to sign an extension as of July 1st of this summer. In 40 games, Montembeault posted a .901 save percentage and finished 13th overall in the NHL with an impressive 11.8 goals saved above expected. According to Arpon Basu of The Athletic, his agent, Paul Corbeil, will be at the draft in Nashville and will talk to Hughes about a contract extension.

Sam Montembeault, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

When asked by Basu about the possibility of testing the free agent market in 2024, Montembeault said,

“Probably not, I love being here, I like the group of guys too. I think that the organization is going in the right direction, so I just want to be a part of it.” –Samuel Montembeault (Arpon Basu, Sam Montembeault not interested in exploring free agency, wants extension with Canadiens, The Athletic, 14 June, 2023)

While the Canadiens do have Jake Allen signed for the next two seasons at $3.85 million per season. Montembeault’s emergence makes Allen a possible trade commodity. If “Monty” is willing to sign a team-friendly, short-term contract, it would, at the very least, buy some time for the Canadiens to develop a goaltender of the future or to find their starter for their window to contend for the Stanley Cup.

Canadiens Draft Plans

The Canadiens currently hold the fifth overall pick. It’s not surprising that there is heavy traffic on social media among the fan base on who Hughes should select at five.

Related: Montreal Canadiens 2023 Draft Preview

Latest News & Highlights

Elliotte Friedman, on 32 Thoughts, states that Will Smith is their top target, but if they miss out, there’s a backup prospect they desire.

“There’s a lot of teams that think if (Montreal) don’t get Smith they’re taking (David) Reinbacher” -Elliotte Friedman

In a recent episode of Habs Unfiltered, Lyle Richardson of the Hockey News mentioned previous reports that the Canadiens were “seriously considering” right-handed puck-moving defenseman David Reinbacher, as well as, Ryan Leonard. While Reinbacher isn’t the “sexy pick” as Matvei Michkov is viewed by Habs fans, he is likely to become a top-pair defender in the NHL. His addition would solidify the defensive prospect pool. However, there will be significant backlash from a vocal group of fans who are heavily in favor of the mercurial Russian sniper’s selection.

Canadiens Ink Monahan

The Montreal Canadiens have re-signed forward Sean Monahan to a one-year contract extension worth $2 million with bonuses.

Sean Monahan #GoHabsGo

1 year extension

$1.985M cap hit / $2M AAV



Confirmed Breakdown:

$1.985M + $15k PB



Monahan earns a $15,000 bonus for 26 games played.https://t.co/PFDqsIasJK — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) June 20, 2023

This provides the Canadiens with center depth, having Monahan join Nick Suzuki and Kirby Dach as three capable top-six centers. While Monahan and Dach played on the wing at times, they do provide options for Martin St. Louis to use on the second line and add some size to the lineup. Also, this does add some insurance if there is no trade for a center at the draft table in Nashville.

While there is concern regarding his ability to stay healthy, this contract does have the possibility of being a home run for Hughes, especially if he can flip the center for a hefty return at the 2024 Trade Deadline.

Canadiens in a Bidding War

According to Friedman, the Canadiens are in a bidding war with the Los Angeles Kings for the services of Pierre-Luc Dubois.

Pierre-Luc Dubois will play for _____ next season… 🤔@FriedgeHNIC joins @JeffMarek to discuss a potential bidding war for the #GoJetsGo forward between the #Canadiens and the #Kings.#GoHabsGo #GoKingsGo — Sportsnet 590 The FAN (@FAN590) June 20, 2023

The first question Hughes must answer is, how much is Dubois worth to Montreal in a trade? Will he be willing to part with a significant enough asset to entice the Winnipeg Jets? There is leverage there, as Dubois has been open about his desire to play in Montreal.

“Montreal has to decide here how much do they really want [Pierre-Luc Dubois]? We’re all waiting to see what Jeff Gorton & Kent Hughes decide” – Elliotte Friedman.

The other big decision is to decide how much he is worth against the cap. The rumored cost is $9 million per season over eight years.

QMJHL Prospect Hopes to be a Habs Pick

Ethan Gauthier was one of the many players the Canadiens interviewed at the NHL Draft Combine. He told TVAs in an interview in French that he hopes to be called to Montreal’s table.

Pour qu'Ethan Gauthier me dise qu'il est "confiant d'être repêché par Montréal" s'il est toujours libre, il faut que les communications entre le CH et lui, ces derniers mois, aient été excellentes.



Entrevue avec un garçon candide et charismatique que j'ai vraiment apprécié. pic.twitter.com/gjKIYeHEQU — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) June 20, 2023

He feels confident that he could be the Habs’ choice at the end of the first round if he is still available.

“It’s a team that really likes my style of play, they really like how much energy I bring to every shift. I met them at the combine. The interview was difficult compared to others, but I got a very good feeling. I did well. I’m confident that if I’m available when they draft I could hear my name called.” –Ethan Gauthier

Gauthier, son of former NHL defenseman Denis Gauthier, scored 30 goals and 69 points in 66 games during his draft year with the Sherbrooke Phoenix of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). His selection would provide the fan base with a local-born and trained player that speaks French, something the local media is always vocal about the Canadiens needing.

The Canadiens continue to toil away in their work preparing for the NHL Entry Draft. As the date approaches, there will be more news to keep up with, so keep an eye on THW’s Canadiens coverage for all your hockey needs, including THW’s affiliated podcast Habs Unfiltered for the latest news, notes, and rumors.