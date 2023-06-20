Maple Leafs: Working to Redefine Insanity

Today, long-time Golden State Warrior and NBA star Draymond Green declined the $27.5M player option on his contract for the 2023-24 season. That makes Green an unrestricted free agent (UFA). He’s likely to test the waters for a new deal with another team. This comes at the same time as the Toronto Maple Leafs are negotiating a contract extension with their star player Auston Matthews.

To my mind, there’s more in common with these two scenarios than just stars in two different sports getting richer than they already are. Tracing the background stories of the two players’ teams – albeit in different professional sports – suggests similarities.

The Golden State Warriors Wallowed in Losing for Many Seasons

Because most readers will know the recent history of the Maple Leafs’ lack of postseason success, I’ll start by giving the backstory to the NBA Warriors. The Warriors have been led to recent NBA championships by a Core Three of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. Together they’ve won championships in 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2022.

However, prior to these players’ emergence, Golden State had struggled. The team’s last NBA championship win was in 1975 led by stars like Rick Barry and Jamaal Wilkes. Since that time, the team endured a long stretch of mediocrity and missed playoff appearances.

In the early 2010s, the Warriors began to lay the foundation for future success. The team’s transformation into a championship team can be attributed to the emergence of Curry, Thompson, and Green.

Stephen Curry was selected as the seventh overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft. He quickly established himself as one of the NBA’s best shooters. No one could shoot like he did. As well, his high basketball IQ quickly made him the face of the team. Curry’s style was electrifying. Although he was only 6-foot-2, his amazing ability to handle the ball allowed him to get his shot off; and, he could hit from anywhere on the court. His “Curry Range” revolutionized the game. He won back-to-back MVP awards in 2015 and 2016.

Klay Thompson was drafted by the Warriors in the 2011 NBA Draft (11th overall). He became known for his shooting skill and lockdown defence. He was a great backcourt partner for Curry. Thompson could get scalding hot and score points in bunches. In 2015, he had a single quarter where he scored 37 points. Thompson contributed on both ends of the court to the team’s championship runs.

Draymond Green was drafted in the second round of the 2012 NBA Draft (35th overall). But he was the team’s difference maker. Green’s unique skill set included exceptional defence, playmaking ability, and high basketball IQ. Perhaps more than anything. Green was as tenacious as he was vocal. His intensity took the pressure off the other two stars. He also shared the ball, which allowed his teammates to put up huge point totals. He became the third solid piece of the team’s success.

Curry and Thompson (the “Splash Brothers”) and Green were the driving force behind the team’s success. They played off each other’s strengths and transformed the Warriors into an offensive juggernaut and a defensive powerhouse. Together they won four championships in 2015, 2017, 2018, and again in 2022.

The Maple Leafs Recent Story

Maple Leafs’ fans know too well the team’s postseason drought. The team has had talented players over the recent seasons; however, they have struggled to find consistent success during their playoff drought. The drafting of key players like William Nylander (2014), Mitch Marner (2015), and Auston Matthews (2016) has brought improved regular-season performances. But, so far, no Stanley Cup or even extended postseason runs.

Auston Matthews Mitch Marner (The Hockey Writers)

While the Maple Leafs have made regular-season progress in recent years, they continue to face challenges in translating that success into the postseason. They certainly have not yet experienced the same accomplishments that the NBA Warriors have.

Conflicting Definitions of Insanity?

There’s a saying that many Maple Leafs’ fans often share about insanity. The old saw suggests that “insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.” It’s often attributed to Albert Einstein, although given what we know about how he worked, I can’t imagine he said it.

[As an aside, Einstein’s unique work style involved a combination of persistence and flashes of insight. He approached a scientific problem with perseverance, often holing up alone to spend long hours focusing. He immersed himself in deep contemplation, grappling with complex theories and problems for long periods. His capacity for concentration allowed him to isolate himself from distractions to work. He persistently did the same thing over and over; and, eventually, he experienced breakthrough moments often came in the form of sudden insights or intuitive leaps.]

So, what does this have to do with the Maple Leafs?

What Would Insanity Be for the Maple Leafs?

The question is about what insanity would be for the Maple Leafs. Persisting with the same approach without making necessary adjustments would be a form of insanity. If the team continues to rely solely on its core players but failed to address weaknesses or adapt to changes, they should not expect different results.

I get it that Maple Leafs’ fans are frustrated with the team’s lack of postseason success, but it isn’t because the team isn’t seeking improvements or attempting significant adjustments in coaching, player personnel, or team structure. They have the Core Four, but they have been working to build the team around them.

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In comparison, the Warriors’ history provides an interesting example. The team persisted to build around its core of Curry, Thompson, and Green. That core remained solid; however, every season, the team made strategic changes, including improving their front office, making coaching hires to help Steve Kerr, and acquiring complementary players. They adapted around the team’s core, which led to their transformation into a championship team.

The Maple Leafs Can’t Give Up too Quickly

From my perspective, the Maple Leafs’ insanity would be in giving up too quickly and blowing up this solid core. In the Maple Leafs’ context, prematurely dismantling a talented core of players without giving them enough time to develop and make necessary adjustments would hinder the team’s potential for long-term success. Blowing the team up disregards the value of continuity, chemistry, and the growth potential of its young players.

Nylander is only 27 years old. Marner is only 26 years old. Matthews is only 25 years old. They are young and growing in experience. Curry was 26 when he won his first championship, and Thompson and Green were both 25.

Drawing a parallel with the Warriors, it’s important to note that the team’s success was not immediate. It took time for Curry, Thompson, and Green to mature into the players they became. During their time with the team, the Warriors made calculated decisions to surround the Splash Brothers with the right supporting cast, rather than impatiently making changes.

This patience and belief in their core paid off in the form of multiple championships and sustained success.

The Bottom Line

Finding the right balance is crucial. Persisting with the same approach without adjustments leads to stagnation without progress. On the other hand, giving up too quickly and dismantling a promising core prevents the team from realizing its potential.

Perhaps the Golden State Warriors’ history serves as an example that strategic changes and patience can be key factors in transforming a team’s fortunes. I for one, am happy that the team seems intent on keeping its core together, as well as retaining Sheldon Keefe as its coach.

Talking about blowing things up is good drama and might offer fans a sense of immediate gratification. However, it can be wrong-minded in the long run because it neglects to consider the potential negative consequences that could arise from the problems that follow.