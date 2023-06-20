Devils Fanbase Was NHL’s Most Entertaining in 2022-23

The 2022-23 season brought broken records, breakout seasons, and team-altering trades for the New Jersey Devils. Just as the team proved doubters wrong, so did the fanbase. With every large group, you will find creative, energetic, and comical people mixed into the fold. The New Jersey faithful showed passion, creativity, and excellent mocking skills while their team broke out of a long stretch of abysmal seasons.

Furthermore, WalletHub ranked 2023’s Best Cities For Hockey Fans based on data such as ticket prices, stadium attendance, and the performance of the team. In their ranking, Newark landed on the eighth spot with a total score of 44.08. Boston holds the top spot with a total score of 61.02. Newark will always get a bad rap around the league with the opposing team’s fans, but luckily actual data proves how the fanbase thrives in the city. During the season, Devils’ fans were a part of hockey news numerous times and represented Jersey’s team to the core.

Fire Lindy, Sorry Lindy

Since the 2012 season, Devils fans have experienced underwhelming seasons and heartbreaking break-ups with beloved players. However, with each poor season, the hope for a better season after an offseason of changes is alive. This especially applied to the start of the 2022-23 season. After offseason additions such as Viteck Vanecek, Ondrej Palat, John Marino, Erik Haula, and the young core of the Devils gaining experience, expectations for the season were high. Fans’ tempers were short and they wanted immediate change. Unfortunately, the Devils lost their season opener and home opener by a score of 5-2. To add salt to the wound, it was against teams with low expectations in the Philadelphia Flyers and Detroit Red Wings. How did the Jersey Faithful react? By chanting “Fire Lindy,” in the second game of the season at head coach Lindy Ruff.

Lindy Ruff, Head Coach of the New Jersey Devils (Kristy Flannery / The Hockey Writers)

NHL fans are no strangers to chanting for the firing of higher-up positions. Ottawa Senators fans chanted “Fire D.J.” and Pittsburgh Penguins fans called for Ron Hextall’s job by chanting “Fire Hextall.” New Jersey fans simply followed suit. However, the team went on to have an 11-1-0 stretch and Devils fans chanted perhaps the only ever apology in sports history.

Wow. “Sorry Lindy” chants at Prudential Center right now.#NJDevils pic.twitter.com/W1LUP0ERnI — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) November 13, 2022 The crowd at the Devils vs. Arizona Coyotes game deservedly chanted “Sorry Lindy,” to Ruff. Reacting passionately and quickly after the first two games of the season was surprising, but apologizing is an action that is unique and deserves praise. Ruff commented on the chants with an endearing response, “I accept the apology and maybe one day we can all sit down and have a beer and laugh about it.” Ruff also mentioned that he did not need the apology and appreciated how passionate Devils fans are. (from ‘Devils fans apologize to head coach Lindy Ruff with ‘Sorry, Lindy’ chant’, yahoosports.com, 11/12/2022). Well done, Devils fans.

Toronto Copies New Jersey

Five games after the Coyotes game, Devils fans were back in hockey news when the Toronto Maple Leafs visited Prudential Center. New Jersey was on the verge of breaking a franchise record for most wins in a row, which still stands at 14. However, after three disallowed goals, Devils fans had enough. Trash littered the ice and Maple Leafs players went into the locker room to take cover.

The longest win streak of the 2022-23 season ended with the Devils losing the game 2-1. Feedback on beers, drinks, and even chicken tenders being thrown on the ice was mostly negative with a few positive reviews mixed in. Most notably from veteran forward Haula, “I love the passion. (Passion) is great. I don’t care if I get a beer spilled on me.” (from @JamesNicholsNHL on Twitter, 11/23/2022). Luckily, no one was hurt and the incident was over in a short amount of time.

Related: Devils’ Defense Will Need Adjustment Period to Start the Season

Latest News & Highlights

Mitch Marner of the Maple Leafs also commented on the dangers of full cans being thrown on the ice and how fans should not get mad at the players for the referee’s decisions. After those comments, it seemed that the debacle was behind everyone. Fast forward five months and Toronto fans became the next culprits of throwing trash on the ice. However, fans decided to take action after only one goal was not allowed in their elimination game in the playoffs against the Florida Panthers. For Devils fans, it was sweet karma in action.

Rivalry Mockery

There is no secret that when a team regains success and wins, the fanbase comes alive. When the Devils played the New York Rangers in the first round of the 2023 Playoffs, the hype and excitement from the fans were high. The series lasted seven games and was full of incredible highs and embarrassing lows. Eventually, the New Jersey faithful celebrated their team defeating their long-time rivals after Game 7. How exactly did they celebrate? By stealing the Rangers’ goal song.

Devils fans celebrating to the Rangers goal song after their Game 7 win 😅



📽️: @ThatGuyBry31 pic.twitter.com/0HCeOP2m32 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 2, 2023

Devils fans definitely deserve a tip of the cap for this celebration. The excitement and energy were impressive and it was a perfect way to end an amazing playoff series against team rivals. Every fan of hockey should hope that these two teams meet in the playoffs very soon.

Devils Twitter Pack

If you are a big NHL fan and have a favorite team, Twitter is an entertaining and informative place to be. There is no shortage of Devils fans on the social media site and one in particular has grown a massive following, attention from the Devils, and a unique meet-and-greet with their favorite player. On Twitter, their username is @theBrattPack and their account is dedicated to the acronym, JBITBPITNHL. Meaning Jesper Bratt is the best player in the NHL.

The man behind the account’s name is Bryan. He has used the account to organize massive group outings to Devils homes games and even have a picture taken with the group and Bratt. He has amassed 17,000 followers and is receiving attention from all around the league.

BRATT PACK WHERE YOU AT? 😈



The @NJDevils have signed Jesper Bratt to an 8-year deal! pic.twitter.com/oJj6wMbXS4 — NHL (@NHL) June 15, 2023

Burner accounts in sports are a common occurrence. However, Devils fans and Bryan have grown his page into a funny, fresh, and impressive venture. Grabbing the attention of the league, players, and the coach of the team through Twitter is not any easy feat. Furthermore, it is admirable that Bratt and the Devils are fully supportive of the fun account and the meaning behind it. Now that Bratt re-signed with the team for eight more years, fans can only hope there are more BrattPack group outings on the horizon.