Washington Capitals’ 2023 Draft Recap

The 2023 NHL Entry Draft is now complete. The Washington Capitals made one trade for the 206th pick and six selections through seven rounds. In a shocking night of surprising picks but a lack of trades, the Capitals came away as one of the draft’s winners. On a night that some called the Connor Bedard draft, they found their own diamonds in the rough, as well as grabbing a few future potential studs.

While it was rather quiet on the trade front, there were some names available at each selection that I don’t think the Caps ever expected to be there. This was an exciting draft, and the Capitals came away happy.

First Round – 8th Overall: Ryan Leonard, C, USNTDP

With their first-round selection, the Capitals took forward Ryan Leonard out of the U.S. National Team Development Program at eighth overall. He was the best player available after forward Matvei Michkov slipped to the Philadelphia Flyers at seventh overall, and the Capitals seemed over the moon to get such an offensive powerhouse in Leonard, who is committed to playing with Boston College in the NCAA next season.

Ryan Leonard, USNTDP (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey’s NTDP)

Leonard scored 51 goals and added 43 assists for 94 points through 57 games with the U.S. National U18 Team last season. His offense stood out all season, and it’s no surprise the Capitals selected him as high as they did. As an above-average skater that can read the ice extremely well, he could see NHL action as early as the end of next season.

Second Round – 40th Overall: Andrew Cristall, LW, Kelowna Rockets (WHL)

With their second-round pick, the Capitals selected Andrew Cristall who surprisingly slipped out of the first round and into their lap at 40th overall. As I mentioned in my mock draft, this is exactly what I wanted and exactly what I predicted. Cristall is an offensive machine that will be a difference-maker at the NHL level. His skating, shot, and speed combined made him an easy pick for the Capitals.

“What makes Andrew Cristall such a dynamic offensive weapon and a top offensive prospect in this class are his elite traits: playmaking/puck skill, his vision, his ability to read plays two or three puck touches before they develop, and his ability to make high-end plays under pressure” – Scouting Report: Andrew Cristall – Smaht Scouting

Cristall, who was an alternate captain of the Kelowna Rockets last season, finished well over a point per game with 39 goals and 56 assists for 95 points through 54 games. He is without a doubt a future NHL player, and while I’m surprised the Capitals were able to get him as late as they did, I couldn’t be happier with their selection here.

Fourth Round – 104th Overall: Patrick Thomas, C, Hamilton Bulldogs (OHL)

The Capitals selected their third forward of the draft as they took Patrick Thomas, a centerman from the Ontario Hockey League. I was a bit surprised to see them take their third forward in a row but Thomas has some serious skill, so I really like the selection at 104th overall. Last season with the Hamilton Bulldogs, he scored 17 goals and added 39 assists for 56 points through 66 games.

The 6-foot, 172-pound left-handed forward led the Bulldogs in points and assists and ranked fifth in goals. He was praised prior to the draft for his hockey IQ and two-way game while being able to maintain a strong offensive output. He was a young leader with the Bulldogs and while it may take a while for Thomas to get his shot in the NHL, he will be an exciting project to keep track of.

Fifth Round – 136th Overall: Cameron Allen, D, Guelph Storm (OHL)

With their fifth-round selection, the Capitals finally selected a defenseman. They took Cameron Allen from the Guelph Storm at 136th overall. He slipped a lot more than I expected him to, so I was more than happy to see the Capitals take advantage and stop his slide. He will be another exciting prospect to watch develop as he likely returns to the Storm for his third season with the club.

Cam Allen, Guelph Storm (Photo by Luke Durda/OHL Images)

Allen captained Team Canada at the World Junior U18 tournament last season, where he had four assists through seven games. In 62 games with the Storm, he scored five goals and added 20 assists for 25 points. He finished 10th on his team in points and seventh in assists, but was scouted by many as a shutdown defenseman that wasn’t scared to rush the puck and make plays.

Seventh Round – 200th Overall: Brett Hyland, LW/C, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

With the 200th overall pick, the Capitals took 20-year-old Brett Hyland from Edmonton, Alberta. Last season was his third full season with the Brandon Wheat Kings, where he was able to post 26 goals and 21 assists for 47 points through 42 games. He earned the responsibility of being an alternate captain and finished fourth on his team in points, and third in goals.

As an overage draft selection, it’s unknown where Hyland will play next. I expect he’ll get a shot in the ECHL out of the gates and earn his playing time from there. He is an exciting player that wasn’t expected to be drafted, so for the Capitals to take him proves they see something that a few teams didn’t.

Seventh Round – 206th Overall: Antoine Keller, G, Geneve-Servette, France

With the only trade the Capitals made in the draft, they acquired the 206th pick and selected goaltender Antoine Keller out of France. Through 25 games with the U20 Elite program, he posted a 3.40 goals-against average (GAA). They moved their 2025 seventh-round selection to the San Jose Sharks in order to make this selection and add to their goalie depth.

Keller is the second French-born goaltender to be selected in an NHL Draft, following Cristobal Huet who the Los Angeles Kings selected in 2001. He also played five games with HCV Martigny, a team in the Swiss third division, and three games for Team France at the WJC-20 D1A tournament, where he posted a 2.70 GAA and a .921 save percentage.

Capitals Come Away As Winners

There are winners and losers every year at the draft, but I think it’s safe to say the Capitals were winners this time around. Their first two picks will easily become future NHL players, while their last four were safe picks that add a good amount of depth to their prospect pool. I’m excited to see how well these new prospects do, and I wish nothing but the best for these new Capitals in the future.