Blues Sign Pavel Buchnevich to a 6-Year Contract Extension

The St. Louis Blues have extended forward Pavel Buchnevich to a six-year contract worth $48 million, beginning in the 2025-26 season. The Cherepovets, Russia, native was entering the final year of the four-year, $23.2 million deal he signed in 2021. He scored 27 goals and 63 points last season and has 162 goals and 401 points across his 517 career games split between the Blues and New York Rangers. He was acquired in a 2021 trade that sent Sammy Blais and a second-round pick to the Rangers.

STL signs Pavel Buchnevich to a six-year, $48M extension — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 2, 2024

Buchnevich, 29, was rumored to be a trade target at the 2023 Trade Deadline due to his elite two-way game but was ultimately retained in St. Louis due to the high asking price. He spent the majority of the 2023-24 season on the first line alongside Jordan Kyrou and Robert Thomas, tallying nearly 500 minutes together. The three had a 53.3 expected goals percentage (xG%). Buchnevich also saw Jake Neighbours take Kyrou’s spot for a mid-season stretch where the line had a 54.3 xG%.

It will be interesting to see how the Blues proceed next season with an influx of young talent. It would make sense to see Neighbours overtake Kyrou’s spot on the first line due to his young age and impressive play. Regardless, Buchnevich has locked himself in St. Louis for what could be the remainder of his career and will continue to contribute to the forward core as one of the NHL’s best two-way wingers.