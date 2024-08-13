Blues Tender Offer Sheets to Oilers’ Broberg and Holloway

The St. Louis Blues have tendered offer sheets to Edmonton Oilers’ restricted free agents Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg, according to multiple sources. This comes just after the Blues re-acquired their 2025 second pick from the Pittsburgh Penguins that sent two draft picks in each direction.

#stlblues have tendered offer sheets to both #Oilers Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway.



Edmonton has 7 days to match the offers. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) August 13, 2024

Holloway’s deal is reportedly for two years at $2,290,457 annually. The 22-year-old forward scored six goals and three assists in 38 games for the Oilers last season, as well as 10 goals and six assists in 18 AHL games for the Bakersfield Condors. If the Oilers do not match the offer they will receive the Blues 2025 third-round pick.

Broberg’s deal is reportedly for two years at $4,580,917 annually. The 23-year-old defenseman scored two assists in 12 games for the Oilers last season, as well as five goals and 33 assists in 49 AHL games for the Condors. If the Oilers do not match the offer they will receive the Blues 2025 second-round pick.

Currently, the Oilers do not have the cap space to match either offer. Since the 2024-25 season has not officially started, they do not need to clear the cap space before final roster cuts are due, however, they are now in a tough position. They have seven days to match the offer.