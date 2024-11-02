Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Predators – 11/2/24

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

AVALANCHE (5-6-0) at PREDATORS (3-6-1)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, ALT2

Advertisement: 0:23

Avalanche projected lineup

Joel Kiviranta — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Ivan Ivan — Casey Mittelstadt — Logan O’Connor

Nikita Prishchepov — Parker Kelly — Nikolai Kovalenko

Chris Wagner — T.J. Tynan — Oliver Kylington

Samuel Girard — Cale Makar

Devon Toews — Josh Manson

Calvin de Haan — Sam Malinski

Justus Annunen

Alexandar Georgiev

Scratched: John Ludvig, Kaapo Kahkonen

Injured: Ross Colton (broken foot), Miles Wood (upper body), Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Suspended: Valeri Nichushkin

Status report

Prishchepov is expected to make his NHL debut after he and Tynan were recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Friday.

Latest for THW:

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Jonathan Marchessault

Steven Stamkos — Colton Sissons — Gustav Nyquist

Juuso Parssinen — Tommy Novak — Luke Evangelista

Zachary L’Heureux — Mark Jankowski — Cole Smith

Brady Skjei — Roman Josi

Jeremy Lauzon — Alexandre Carrier

Marc Del Gaizo — Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Philip Tomasino, Dante Fabbro, Michael McCarron

Injured: None

Status report

Jankowski will return to the lineup in place of McCarron, a forward.

Latest for THW: