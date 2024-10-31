Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Predators – 10/31/24

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
OILERS (4-5-1) at PREDATORS (3-5-1)
8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNW
Oilers projected lineup
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Viktor Arvidsson
Jeff Skinner — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Zach Hyman
Mattias Janmark — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown
Drake Caggiula — Noah Philp — Corey Perry
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Travis Dermott
Brett Kulak — Troy Stecher
Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Derek Ryan, Ty Emberson
Injured: Connor McDavid (ankle)
Status report
- McDavid, a center, is out 2-3 weeks.
- Caggiula and Philp each was recalled from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on Tuesday; Philp is expected to make his NHL debut.
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Jonathan Marchessault
Steven Stamkos — Colton Sissons — Gustav Nyquist
Mark Jankowski — Tommy Novak — Luke Evangelista
Zachary L’Heureux — Michael McCarron — Cole Smith
Brady Skjei — Roman Josi
Jeremy Lauzon — Alexandre Carrier
Marc Del Gaizo — Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Philip Tomasino, Dante Fabbro
Injured: None
Status report
- Predators coach Andrew Brunette said there could be some lineup changes and that “a couple of guys are a little bit questionable.”
- Del Gaizo was recalled from Milwaukee of the AHL on Wednesday.
