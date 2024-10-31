Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Predators – 10/31/24

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

OILERS (4-5-1) at PREDATORS (3-5-1)

8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNW

Oilers projected lineup

Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Viktor Arvidsson

Jeff Skinner — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Zach Hyman

Mattias Janmark — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown

Drake Caggiula — Noah Philp — Corey Perry

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Travis Dermott

Brett Kulak — Troy Stecher

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Derek Ryan, Ty Emberson

Injured: Connor McDavid (ankle)

Status report

McDavid, a center, is out 2-3 weeks.

Caggiula and Philp each was recalled from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on Tuesday; Philp is expected to make his NHL debut.

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Jonathan Marchessault

Steven Stamkos — Colton Sissons — Gustav Nyquist

Mark Jankowski — Tommy Novak — Luke Evangelista

Zachary L’Heureux — Michael McCarron — Cole Smith

Brady Skjei — Roman Josi

Jeremy Lauzon — Alexandre Carrier

Marc Del Gaizo — Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Philip Tomasino, Dante Fabbro

Injured: None

Status report

Predators coach Andrew Brunette said there could be some lineup changes and that “a couple of guys are a little bit questionable.”

Del Gaizo was recalled from Milwaukee of the AHL on Wednesday.

