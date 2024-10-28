Stamkos to Make First Appearance in Tampa After Predators Signing

This will be a night (Oct. 28) that Tampa Bay Lightning fans did not think would happen: seeing their long-time captain appear at Amalie Arena in another sweater.

The contest will be Steven Stamkos’s first against his former team of 16 years, a period that saw him become the Lightning’s franchise leader in goals (555), points (1,137), and games played (1,082). Tampa Bay’s first-round pick in the 2008 NHL Draft, he spent a decade as the Lightning’s captain, winning the Mark Messier Leadership Award following the 2022-23 season and steering his team to Stanley Cup titles in 2020 and 2021.

Last night, Lightning beat reporter Gabby Shirley reported that Stamkos had dinner with some Lightning players and members of the training staff.

a group of about 10 #Bolts players as well as some of the #Bolts training staff had dinner with Steven Stamkos at Eddie V's last night



Ryan McDonagh: “We spent a few hours catching up and just checking to see how he is doing with everything. It’s no question it has got to be a… — Gabby Shirley (@Gabby_Shirley_) October 28, 2024

It’s been a challenging start to the 2024-25 season for Stamkos, who signed a four-year, $32 million contract with the Predators in July. Through eight games, the 34-year-old has recorded one goal and zero assists.

He has yet to find his comfort zone while playing on various lines. He began the season with Tommy Novak and Jonathan Marchessault and then played several games with Colton Sissons and Marchessault. In Saturday’s overtime win against the Columbus Blue Jackets, he played alongside Novak and Gustav Nyquist.

The silver lining for Lightning fans is at least the game is taking place early in the season, so the emotions that will come with watching him play for another team and the likely video tribute the team will share will be taken care of sooner rather than later.