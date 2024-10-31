Projected Lineups for Bruins vs Hurricanes – 10/31/24

The Boston Bruins take on the Carolina Hurricanes at the Lenovo Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BRUINS (4-5-1) at HURRICANES (6-2-0)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE, SN360
Bruins projected lineup
Pavel Zacha — Elias Lindholm — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Justin Brazeau
Trent Frederic — Matthew Poitras — Max Jones
John Beecher — Mark Kastelic — Cole Koepke
Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo
Nikita Zadorov — Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Parker Wotherspoon, Morgan Geekie
Injured: None
Status report:
- The Bruins held an optional morning skate Thursday.
- Jones will return to the lineup after three games as a healthy scratch.
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Jack Roslovic
Eric Robinson — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis
William Carrier — Jack Drury — Jackson Blake
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker
Pyotr Kochetkov
Spencer Martin
Scratched: None
Injured: Frederik Andersen (lower body)
Status report
- Andersen, a goalie, is week to week.
