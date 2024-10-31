Projected Lineups for Bruins vs Hurricanes – 10/31/24

The Boston Bruins take on the Carolina Hurricanes at the Lenovo Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BRUINS (4-5-1) at HURRICANES (6-2-0)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE, SN360

Bruins projected lineup

Pavel Zacha — Elias Lindholm — David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Justin Brazeau

Trent Frederic — Matthew Poitras — Max Jones

John Beecher — Mark Kastelic — Cole Koepke

Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo

Nikita Zadorov — Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Parker Wotherspoon, Morgan Geekie

Injured: None

Status report:

The Bruins held an optional morning skate Thursday.

Jones will return to the lineup after three games as a healthy scratch.

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Jack Roslovic

Eric Robinson — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis

William Carrier — Jack Drury — Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker

Pyotr Kochetkov

Spencer Martin

Scratched: None

Injured: Frederik Andersen (lower body)

Status report

Andersen, a goalie, is week to week.

