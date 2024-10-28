Projected Lineups for the Hurricanes vs Canucks – 10/28/24

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Vancouver Canucks tonight at Rogers Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

HURRICANES (5-2-0) at CANUCKS (4-1-2)

10 p.m. ET; SNP, FDSNSO

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis

Jack Roslovic — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — William Carrier

Jackson Blake — Jack Drury — Eric Robinson

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker

Pyotr Kochetkov

Spencer Martin

Scratched: Ty Smith

Injured: Frederik Andersen (lower body)

Status report

Andersen, a goalie who had been alternating starts with Kochetkov, is day to day after making 18 saves in a 4-1 win at the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. Andersen finished the game but “came up a little gimpy after,” coach Rod Brind’Amour said.

Martin was recalled from Chicago of the American Hockey League on Monday and is expected to dress as the backup but hadn’t arrived in time for the morning skate.

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander — Elias Pettersson — Conor Garland

Danton Heinen — Teddy Blueger — Kiefer Sherwood

Arshdeep Bains — Pius Suter — Daniel Sprong

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers

Erik Brannstrom — Vincent Desharnais

Kevin Lankinen

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Noah Juulsen, Nils Aman, Derek Forbort

Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Dakota Joshua (testicular cancer recovery)

Status report

Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said he is considering a change on defense but did not indicate who might come out. He did say Forbort, a defenseman who rejoined the team at morning skate Monday after missing four games due to the death of his father, will not play. “He needs some time,” Tocchet said.

