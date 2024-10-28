Projected Lineups for Flames vs Golden Knights – 10/28/24

The Calgary Flames take on the Vegas Golden Knights tonight (Oct. 28) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLAMES (5-2-1) AT GOLDEN KNIGHTS (6-2-1)
10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SNW, TVAS
Flames projected lineup
Yegor Sharangovich — Nazem Kadri — Andrei Kuzmenko
Connor Zary — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman
Jonathan Huberdeau — Martin Pospisil — Anthony Mantha
Ryan Lomberg — Justin Kirkland — Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov
Brayden Pachal — Joel Hanley
Dan Vladar
Dustin Wolf
Scratched: Tyson Barrie, Jake Bean
Injured: Samuel Honzek (upper body)
Status report
- Pachal will replace Bean, a defenseman.
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone
Brett Howden — Tomas Hertl – Pavel Dorofeyev
Tanner Pearson — William Karlsson — Alexander Holtz
Cole Schwindt — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar
Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo
Zach Whitecloud — Shea Theodore
Brayden McNabb — Kaedan Korczak
Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Brendan Brisson, Ben Hutton
Injured: Nicolas Hague (lower body), Victor Olofsson (lower body)
Status report
- Schwindt, a forward, replaces Brisson.
