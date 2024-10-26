Golden Knights’ William Karlsson Set to Make Season Debut

The Vegas Golden Knights are heading into their ninth game of the season and will receive some reinforcements, although they already sit second in the Pacific Division with a 5-2-1 record through their first eight games.

Forward William Karlsson will make his season debut for the Golden Knights when they take on the Macklin Celebrini-less San Jose Sharks in Vegas Saturday night — an addition to the lineup that will add even more offensive power to an already impressive team.

The 31-year-old missed the team’s first eight games with an injury he had been dealing with since the team’s training camp and is expected to slide into the team’s middle six to kick of his 2024-25 season.

Karlsson is coming off a season in which he finished with 30 goals and 60 points — the second time he’s reached both of those marks in his NHL career. He’s played a major part for the Golden Knights since joining the team in their inaugural season in 2017-18.

William Karlsson will make his season debut tonight for the @GoldenKnights! ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/7Fq4U3kxMD — NHL (@NHL) October 26, 2024

The Swedish forward is third all-time on the Golden Knights in games played (502), second in goals (152), third in assists (215) and second in points (367). Another 60-point campaign would put him atop the team’s all-time points list, passing former teammate and current Nashville Predator Jonathan Marchessault (417).

As for the Golden Knights this season, they are seventh in point percentage this season (.688) and second to only the New Jersey Devils in goals for with 35. They are averaging 4.38 goals per game early on this season and getting Karlsson back in the lineup will only benefit a team that is well on their way to another playoff berth in 2024-25.