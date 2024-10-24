Golden Knights Sign Shea Theodore to 7-Year Extension

On Thursday (Oct. 24) afternoon, the Vegas Golden Knights announced they had signed defender Shea Theodore to a seven-year contract extension worth $7.425 million annually. Theodore, who is 29 years old, has a goal and six assists for seven points through six games this season and was a pending unrestricted free agent.

Theodore is in the final season of his current seven-year contract that was worth $5.2 million annually, and now he has earned a nice pay raise. Last season, he scored five goals and added 37 assists for 42 points through 47 games. Throughout his career split between the Golden Knights and Anaheim Ducks, he has scored 72 goals and added 241 assists for 313 points through 503 games which comes out to a 0.62 points-per-game average. He also won the Stanley Cup with the Golden Knights in the 2022-23 season.

He was drafted by the Ducks in the first round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft at 26th overall after a strong showing with the Seattle Thunderbirds in the Western Hockey League (WHL). In the 2012-13 season with the Thunderbirds, he scored 19 goals and added 31 assists for 50 points through 71 games. He would make his NHL debut in the 2015-16 season, but only earned a full-time slot in the NHL in the 2018-19 season which was his second season with the Golden Knights.

