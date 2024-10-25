Panthers’ Sergei Bobrovsky Becomes Fastest Goalie in NHL History to Win 400 Games

Florida Panthers’ netminder Sergei Bobrovsky tallied his 400th career NHL win Thursday night with a 3-1 victory over the New York Rangers. The 36-year-old now boasts a 400-226-56 record in 707 career games split between the Panthers, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Philadelphia Flyers. He has become the fastest goaltender in NHL history to accomplish this milestone.

Sergei Bobrovsky has become the fastest goaltender to reach 400 wins!



Bob is the 14th goalie to ever hit that milestone#TimeToHunt #CBJ #LetsGoFlyers pic.twitter.com/AeNo9PQW88 — The Hockey Writers (@TheHockeyWriter) October 25, 2024

Bobrovsky went undrafted but signed an entry-level contract with the Flyers on May 6, 2010. When Michael Leighton went down with an injury ahead of the 2010-11 season, then 22-year-old Bobrovsky earned a spot on the NHL roster and debuted on Oct. 7. He became the youngest goalie to start a season-opening game in Flyers franchise history and stopped 29 of 31 shots en route to a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

After finishing seventh in 2010-11 Calder Trophy voting, he regressed and was ultimately traded to the Blue Jackets on June 22, 2012. From here, his career took off. He won two Vezina Trophies in Columbus (2012-13 and 2016-17) and led the franchise to its first-ever playoff series victory when they swept the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2019 Playoffs.

Bobrovsky proceeded to sign a seven-year contract with the Panthers on July 1, 2019. Since then he has taken Florida to two Stanley Cup Finals, ultimately winning the franchise’s first in 2024. He is a two-time member of the NHL First All-Star Team (2013, 2017) and two-time NHL All-Star (2017, 2024). He has a career 2.59 goals against average and a .915 save percentage.