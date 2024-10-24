Projected Lineups for the Sharks vs Kings – 10/24/24

The San Jose Sharks take on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SHARKS (0-5-2) at KINGS (3-2-2)

10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, NBCSCA, SNP, SNO, SNE

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund — Mikael Granlund — Tyler Toffoli

Fabian Zetterlund — Alex Wennberg — Danil Gushchin

Ty Dellandrea — Luke Kunin — Barclay Goodrow

Klim Kostin — Nico Sturm — Givani Smith

Jake Walman — Cody Ceci

Mario Ferraro — Jan Rutta

Henry Thrun — Jack Thompson

Mackenzie Blackwood

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Matt Benning, Will Smith, Carl Grundstrom

Injured: Macklin Celebrini (lower body), Logan Couture (lower body), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper back)

Status report

Will Smith, a center, will not play as part of his development plan.

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore

Alex Laferriere — Alex Turcotte — Warren Foegele

Andre Lee — Trevor Lewis — Tanner Jeannot

Mikey Anderson — Jordan Spence

Vladislav Gavrikov — Kyle Burroughs

Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke

David Rittich

Pheonix Copley

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Akil Thomas, Caleb Jones

Injured: Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle), Darcy Kuemper (lower body)

Status report

Burroughs is expected to play after being scratched the past three games. He worked on a pair with Gavrikov during the Kings morning skate Thursday, indicating a move away from a Anderson-Gavrikov pairing Los Angeles had used the past three games.

Kuemper, a goalie, continues to practice with the team but is not expected to be available against the Sharks.

