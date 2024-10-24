Projected Lineups for the Sharks vs Kings – 10/24/24

The San Jose Sharks take on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SHARKS (0-5-2) at KINGS (3-2-2)
10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, NBCSCA, SNP, SNO, SNE
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund — Mikael Granlund — Tyler Toffoli
Fabian Zetterlund — Alex Wennberg — Danil Gushchin
Ty Dellandrea — Luke Kunin — Barclay Goodrow
Klim Kostin — Nico Sturm — Givani Smith
Jake Walman — Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro — Jan Rutta
Henry Thrun — Jack Thompson
Mackenzie Blackwood
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Matt Benning, Will Smith, Carl Grundstrom
Injured: Macklin Celebrini (lower body), Logan Couture (lower body), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper back)
Status report
- Will Smith, a center, will not play as part of his development plan.
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore
Alex Laferriere — Alex Turcotte — Warren Foegele
Andre Lee — Trevor Lewis — Tanner Jeannot
Mikey Anderson — Jordan Spence
Vladislav Gavrikov — Kyle Burroughs
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
David Rittich
Pheonix Copley
Scratched: Andreas Englund, Akil Thomas, Caleb Jones
Injured: Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle), Darcy Kuemper (lower body)
Status report
- Burroughs is expected to play after being scratched the past three games. He worked on a pair with Gavrikov during the Kings morning skate Thursday, indicating a move away from a Anderson-Gavrikov pairing Los Angeles had used the past three games.
- Kuemper, a goalie, continues to practice with the team but is not expected to be available against the Sharks.
