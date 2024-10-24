Projected Lineups for the Kraken vs Jets – 10/24/24

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena tonight.  Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

JETS (6-0-0) at KRAKEN (4-3-0)

10 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, TSN3, TVAS

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti — Vladislav Namestnikov — Nikolaj Ehlers
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron — Rasmus Kupari — Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley — Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie

Scratched: David Gustafsson, Haydn Fleury, Dylan Coghlan

Injured: None

Status report

  • The Jets are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 3-2 win at the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday.

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz — Chandler Stephenson — Brandon Tanev
Eeli Tolvanen — Yanni Gourde — Andre Burakovsky
Andre Burakovsky — Shane Wright — Tye Kartye

Ryker Evans — Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura — Will Borgen

Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Cale Fleury

Injured: Vince Dunn (mid body)

Status report

  • The Kraken held an optional morning skate Thursday.
  • All four forward lines were altered at practice Wednesday following Seattle’s 3-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday.
  • Beniers will move up to the first line, Tanev will move up to the second line, Gourde will move up to the third line, and Wright and Burakovsky will move down to the fourth line.

