Projected Lineups for the Blues vs Jets – 10/22/24

The St. Louis Blues face the Winnipeg Jets at Enterprise Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

JETS (5-0-0) at BLUES (4-2-0)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti — Vladislav Namestnikov — Nikolaj Ehlers

Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron — Rasmus Kupari — Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley — Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: David Gustafsson, Haydn Fleury, Dylan Coghlan

Injured: None

Status report

Kupari was the center on Winnipeg’s fourth line at the morning skate and could replace Gustafsson after he was a healthy scratch for a 6-3 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Canada Life Centre on Sunday.

Latest for THW:

Blues projected lineup

Brandon Saad — Robert Thomas — Jordan Kyrou

Zack Bolduc — Pavel Buchnevich — Jake Neighbours

Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Mathieu Joseph

Alexandre Texier — Radek Faksa — Kasperi Kapanen

Ryan Suter — Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk

P.O. Joseph — Matthew Kessel

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Nathan Walker

Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body), Alexey Toropchenko (lower body), Oskar Sundqvist (knee)

Status report

The Blues placed Leddy, a defenseman, on injured reserve.

Texier will return after missing five games with an upper-body injury and replaces Walker, a forward.

Latest for THW: