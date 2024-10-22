Projected Lineups for the Blues vs Jets – 10/22/24

The St. Louis Blues face the Winnipeg Jets at Enterprise Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
JETS (5-0-0) at BLUES (4-2-0)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti — Vladislav Namestnikov — Nikolaj Ehlers
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron — Rasmus Kupari — Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley — Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: David Gustafsson, Haydn Fleury, Dylan Coghlan
Injured: None
Status report
- Kupari was the center on Winnipeg’s fourth line at the morning skate and could replace Gustafsson after he was a healthy scratch for a 6-3 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Canada Life Centre on Sunday.
Latest for THW:
- NHL’s Frozen Frenzy: What to Watch in All 16 Games
- Jets Remain NHL’s Lone Unbeaten Team After Franchise-Best 5-0-0 Start
- Tyler Myers’ Path to 1,000 Career Games
Blues projected lineup
Brandon Saad — Robert Thomas — Jordan Kyrou
Zack Bolduc — Pavel Buchnevich — Jake Neighbours
Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Mathieu Joseph
Alexandre Texier — Radek Faksa — Kasperi Kapanen
Ryan Suter — Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk
P.O. Joseph — Matthew Kessel
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Nathan Walker
Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body), Alexey Toropchenko (lower body), Oskar Sundqvist (knee)
Status report
- The Blues placed Leddy, a defenseman, on injured reserve.
- Texier will return after missing five games with an upper-body injury and replaces Walker, a forward.
Latest for THW: