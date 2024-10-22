Projected Lineups for the Lightning vs Devils – 10/22/24

by

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

LIGHTNING (3-2-0) at DEVILS (5-2-1)

6:45 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, MSGSN

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Mitchell Chaffee
Conor Geekie — Nicholas Paul — Cameron Atkinson
Zemgus Girgensons — Luke Glendening — Michael Eyssimont

Victor Hedman — Janis Moser
Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg — Darren Raddysh

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Nick Perbix, Conor Sheary

Injured: None

Status report

  • The Lightning did not hold a morning skate after a 5-2 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 14 shots before being replaced by Johansson (14 saves) in the second period.

Latest for THW:

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer
Paul Cotter — Erik Haula — Stefan Noesen
Tomas Tatar — Curtis Lazar — Nick Bastian

Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler — Johnathan Kovacevic
Daniil Misyul — Simon Nemec

Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Luke Hughes (left shoulder), Brett Pesce (fractured fibula)

Status report

  • Devils defenseman Seamus Casey was assigned to Utica of the American Hockey League on Monday. Misyul was recalled and will make his NHL debut.
  • Allen is expected to make his third start after Markstrom made 31 saves in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals on Saturday.

Latest for THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x