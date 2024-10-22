Projected Lineups for the Lightning vs Devils – 10/22/24

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
LIGHTNING (3-2-0) at DEVILS (5-2-1)
6:45 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, MSGSN
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Mitchell Chaffee
Conor Geekie — Nicholas Paul — Cameron Atkinson
Zemgus Girgensons — Luke Glendening — Michael Eyssimont
Victor Hedman — Janis Moser
Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg — Darren Raddysh
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Nick Perbix, Conor Sheary
Injured: None
Status report
- The Lightning did not hold a morning skate after a 5-2 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 14 shots before being replaced by Johansson (14 saves) in the second period.
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer
Paul Cotter — Erik Haula — Stefan Noesen
Tomas Tatar — Curtis Lazar — Nick Bastian
Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler — Johnathan Kovacevic
Daniil Misyul — Simon Nemec
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: Luke Hughes (left shoulder), Brett Pesce (fractured fibula)
Status report
- Devils defenseman Seamus Casey was assigned to Utica of the American Hockey League on Monday. Misyul was recalled and will make his NHL debut.
- Allen is expected to make his third start after Markstrom made 31 saves in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals on Saturday.
