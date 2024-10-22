Projected Lineups for the Lightning vs Devils – 10/22/24

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

LIGHTNING (3-2-0) at DEVILS (5-2-1)

6:45 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, MSGSN

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Mitchell Chaffee

Conor Geekie — Nicholas Paul — Cameron Atkinson

Zemgus Girgensons — Luke Glendening — Michael Eyssimont

Victor Hedman — Janis Moser

Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg — Darren Raddysh

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Nick Perbix, Conor Sheary

Injured: None

Status report

The Lightning did not hold a morning skate after a 5-2 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 14 shots before being replaced by Johansson (14 saves) in the second period.

Latest for THW:

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer

Paul Cotter — Erik Haula — Stefan Noesen

Tomas Tatar — Curtis Lazar — Nick Bastian

Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler — Johnathan Kovacevic

Daniil Misyul — Simon Nemec

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Luke Hughes (left shoulder), Brett Pesce (fractured fibula)

Status report

Devils defenseman Seamus Casey was assigned to Utica of the American Hockey League on Monday. Misyul was recalled and will make his NHL debut.

Allen is expected to make his third start after Markstrom made 31 saves in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals on Saturday.

Latest for THW: