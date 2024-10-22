Projected Lineups for the Canucks vs Blackhawks – 10/22/24

The Vancouver Canucks face the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANUCKS (2-1-2) at BLACKHAWKS (2-3-1)

8:15 p.m. ET; CHSN, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander — Elias Pettersson — Conor Garland

Danton Heinen — Teddy Blueger — Kiefer Sherwood

Pius Suter — Nils Aman — Daniel Sprong

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers

Erik Brannstrom — Vincent Desharnais

Kevin Lankinen

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Noah Juulsen, Arshdeep Bains, Derek Forbort

Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Dakota Joshua (testicular cancer recovery)

Status report

Miller (undisclosed) participated in an optional morning skate and said his status “will be game time.” He took only two face-offs in a 3-0 win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said Miller is probable and will err on the side of caution on whether he can take faceoffs.

Blackhawks projected lineup

Nick Foligno — Connor Bedard — Teuvo Teravainen

Taylor Hall – Andreas Athanasiou — Tyler Bertuzzi

Ilya Mikheyev — Jason Dickinson – Ryan Donato

Patrick Maroon — Lukas Reichel — Craig Smith

Alex Vlasic — Seth Jones

Wyatt Kaiser — T.J. Brodie

Nolan Allan — Connor Murphy

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Isaak Phillips, Philipp Kurashev, Joey Anderson

Injured: Alec Martinez (lower body)

Status report

Kurashev is a healthy scratch for performance reasons, Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said. The forward had one shot on goal and was minus-2 in 15:48 of ice time during a 4-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

