Projected Lineups for the Canucks vs Blackhawks – 10/22/24

The Vancouver Canucks face the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CANUCKS (2-1-2) at BLACKHAWKS (2-3-1)
8:15 p.m. ET; CHSN, SNP
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser
Nils Hoglander — Elias Pettersson — Conor Garland
Danton Heinen — Teddy Blueger — Kiefer Sherwood
Pius Suter — Nils Aman — Daniel Sprong
Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers
Erik Brannstrom — Vincent Desharnais
Kevin Lankinen
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Noah Juulsen, Arshdeep Bains, Derek Forbort
Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Dakota Joshua (testicular cancer recovery)
Status report
- Miller (undisclosed) participated in an optional morning skate and said his status “will be game time.” He took only two face-offs in a 3-0 win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said Miller is probable and will err on the side of caution on whether he can take faceoffs.
Blackhawks projected lineup
Nick Foligno — Connor Bedard — Teuvo Teravainen
Taylor Hall – Andreas Athanasiou — Tyler Bertuzzi
Ilya Mikheyev — Jason Dickinson – Ryan Donato
Patrick Maroon — Lukas Reichel — Craig Smith
Alex Vlasic — Seth Jones
Wyatt Kaiser — T.J. Brodie
Nolan Allan — Connor Murphy
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Isaak Phillips, Philipp Kurashev, Joey Anderson
Injured: Alec Martinez (lower body)
Status report
- Kurashev is a healthy scratch for performance reasons, Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said. The forward had one shot on goal and was minus-2 in 15:48 of ice time during a 4-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.
