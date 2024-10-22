Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs Blue Jackets – 10/22/24

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight (Oct. 22) at Nationwide Arena in Columbus. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

MAPLE LEAFS (4-2-0) at BLUE JACKETS (2-3-0)

7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, TSN4

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner

Bobby McMann — Max Domi — William Nylander

Max Pacioretty — John Tavares — Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz — David Kampf — Pontus Holmberg

Morgan Rielly — Chris Tanev

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Jake McCabe

Simon Benoit — Conor Timmins

Joseph Woll

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Philippe Myers, Timothy Liljegren, Ryan Reaves, Dennis Hildeby

Injured: Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Connor Dewar (upper body), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Fraser Minten (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)

Status report

The Maple Leafs did not hold a morning skate after they defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-2 on Monday.

Toronto coach Craig Berube said Monday that Woll, who missed the first six games, could “possibly” return from a lower-body injury and make his season debut.

Reaves may replace Kampf, a forward.

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Cole Sillinger — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko

Yegor Chinakhov — Adam Fantilli — Mikael Pyyhtia

Zach Aston-Reese — Justin Danforth — Mathieu Olivier

James van Riemsdyk — Sean Kuraly — Kevin Labanc

Zach Werenski — Ivan Provorov

Jake Christiansen — Damon Severson

Jack Johnson — David Jiricek

Daniil Tarasov

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Jordan Harris

Injured: Dmitri Voronkov (upper body), Boone Jenner (shoulder), Gavin Brindley (finger), Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Kent Johnson (upper body)

Status report

The Blue Jackets will revert to the standard 12 forwards and six defensemen after using seven defensemen against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

Merzlikins will be the backup goalie after being unavailable for two games with an upper-body injury.

Sillinger is moving up from the third line to replace Chinakhov; Aston-Reese dropped from the second to third line.

Labanc was a healthy scratch the past two games.

Harris, a defenseman, is expected to come out.

