Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs Blue Jackets – 10/22/24

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight (Oct. 22) at Nationwide Arena in Columbus. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
MAPLE LEAFS (4-2-0) at BLUE JACKETS (2-3-0)
7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, TSN4
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner
Bobby McMann — Max Domi — William Nylander
Max Pacioretty — John Tavares — Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz — David Kampf — Pontus Holmberg
Morgan Rielly — Chris Tanev
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Jake McCabe
Simon Benoit — Conor Timmins
Joseph Woll
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Philippe Myers, Timothy Liljegren, Ryan Reaves, Dennis Hildeby
Injured: Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Connor Dewar (upper body), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Fraser Minten (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)
Status report
- The Maple Leafs did not hold a morning skate after they defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-2 on Monday.
- Toronto coach Craig Berube said Monday that Woll, who missed the first six games, could “possibly” return from a lower-body injury and make his season debut.
- Reaves may replace Kampf, a forward.
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Cole Sillinger — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko
Yegor Chinakhov — Adam Fantilli — Mikael Pyyhtia
Zach Aston-Reese — Justin Danforth — Mathieu Olivier
James van Riemsdyk — Sean Kuraly — Kevin Labanc
Zach Werenski — Ivan Provorov
Jake Christiansen — Damon Severson
Jack Johnson — David Jiricek
Daniil Tarasov
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Jordan Harris
Injured: Dmitri Voronkov (upper body), Boone Jenner (shoulder), Gavin Brindley (finger), Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Kent Johnson (upper body)
Status report
- The Blue Jackets will revert to the standard 12 forwards and six defensemen after using seven defensemen against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.
- Merzlikins will be the backup goalie after being unavailable for two games with an upper-body injury.
- Sillinger is moving up from the third line to replace Chinakhov; Aston-Reese dropped from the second to third line.
- Labanc was a healthy scratch the past two games.
- Harris, a defenseman, is expected to come out.
