Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Stolarz, Pacioretty, Matthews & Nylander

The Toronto Maple Leafs capped off their four-game homestand with an easy 5-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. It was the team’s third win in four games. The Maple Leafs took control early, racing to a 5-1 lead by the end of the second period, powered by standout performances across the lineup.

Anthony Stolarz delivered a game-changing performance on the net, making a series of highlight-reel saves, including crucial stops during a 5-on-3 penalty kill.

Special teams were huge, as the Maple Leafs excelled on the power play and penalty kill. Offensively, Matthew Knies, Max Pacioretty, William Nylander (with two), and Bobby McMann contributed with timely goals.

Item One: Anthony Stolarz Shines Again: Earns Win Against Lightning

Anthony Stolarz continued his stellar play on Monday, allowing just two goals on 34 shots in the Maple Leafs’ 5-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning. This marks the fourth straight game in which Stolarz has limited opponents to two goals, a stretch in which he’s posted a 3-1-0 record. He now boasts an impressive 2.02 GAA and a .932 save percentage.

Anthony Stolarz, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Stolarz has become a reliable choice for Toronto, which is great for the team. However, in a good way, it further complicates the competition for starts with Joseph Woll. Although Stolarz is expected to rest for Tuesday’s game against the Blue Jackets, he’ll likely return to the crease Thursday when the Maple Leafs face the St. Louis Blues.

Item Two: Max Pacioretty Lights the Lamp in Win Over Lightning

Max Pacioretty returned to the lineup on Monday, scoring a crucial goal in the Maple Leafs’ victory. After sitting out the last two games, the 35-year-old veteran found the back of the net with a long-range snapshot midway through the second period. It was Toronto’s fourth goal, and chased Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Pacioretty now has two goals in four games this season and looks ready to bounce back from his underwhelming scoring totals of the past two seasons. His return adds a veteran scoring presence to the Maple Leafs’ offense. He also has shown some great chemistry with John Tavares, which could be a factor in helping the third line put up some secondary points.

Item Three: Auston Matthews Nets Power-Play Goal in Win Over Lightning

Auston Matthews continued his recent run, scoring a pivotal power-play goal. After a slow start to the season with no points in his first three games, Matthews has bounced back, stretching his point streak to three games with three goals and two assists during that span.

Auston Matthews and William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

His second-period wrister from close in wasn’t a typical Matthews goal, but it counted. It gave Toronto a 2-1 lead, ultimately becoming the game-winner. Notably, three of Matthews’ five points this season have come on the power play. There, he stays a constant threat.

Item Four: William Nylander Shines with Three-Point Performance Against Tampa

No surprise, William Nylander delivered another standout game in the win over the Lightning. He scored two even-strength goals and added an assist on the power play. Like Matthews, Nylander started the season slowly, going pointless in the first two games. However, he’s been on fire since, tallying five goals and seven points in his last four outings, including three multi-point games.

Nylander’s creativity and consistency have been critical. Can he put up back-to-back 40-goal seasons? Given his linemates and how fluidly they seem to work together, a 100-point season is not out of the question. He’s had three successive 80-point seasons and 2024-25 could be his fourth. His recent surge is a great sign for the Maple Leafs. It also shows that head coach Craig Berube found gold (at least so far) by putting Nylander with Max Domi and Bobby McMann.

Item Five: Mitch Marner’s Playmaking Powers Maple Leafs’ Offense

Mitch Marner showcased his elite playmaking skills in the Maple Leafs’ 5-2 win over the Lightning, tallying two assists, including one on the power play. Marner has registered three multi-point performances in Toronto’s last four games. However, he’s only scored once in that stretch.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Known for his playmaking abilities, the 27-year-old has consistently posted at least 59 assists in the last three seasons. While his goal-scoring might not be as high as expected for a top-six forward, he continues to drive Toronto’s offense with his high hockey IQ, on-ice vision, and creativity.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Toronto Maple Leafs are heading into their next game against the Columbus Blue Jackets after an impressive 5-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. However, the Maple Leafs now head off for a tough stretch, playing five of their next seven games on the road.

There’s a chance that Joseph Woll could make his season debut in net. He’s missed the first six games due to groin tightness. If not, Dennis Hildeby or Stolarz might step in again. While Toronto is riding high, they’ll need to be cautious against the Blue Jackets, who are hungry for a solid finish for their four-game homestand after a disappointing 3-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild. Despite Columbus’ struggles, Daniil Tarasov was stellar in goal, making 31 saves.

A key question for tonight’s game is whether Toronto’s power-play success in their last few games continues to score. With key Columbus players like Boone Jenner and Kent Johnson sidelined, the Maple Leafs have a huge chance. However, they can’t afford to take tonight’s game lightly.