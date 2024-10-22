Projected Lineups for the Stars vs Sabres – 10/22/24

The Dallas Stars take on the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

STARS (5-1-0) at SABRES (2-4-1)

7 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSG-B

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Logan Stankoven

Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Evgenii Dadonov

Colin Blackwell — Sam Steel — Mavrik Bourque

Miro Heiskanen — Mathew Dumba

Esa Lindell — Nils Lundkvist

Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Oskar Back, Brendan Smith, Alexander Petrovic

Injured: None

Status report

Seguin, Dumba and Steel will each return from injury for the Stars. Seguin has been out three games, Dumba has missed four and Steel one.

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch

Jiri Kulich — Dylan Cozens — Jack Quinn

Jason Zucker – Ryan McLeod — Jordan Greenway

Beck Malenstyn — Peyton Krebs — Sam Lafferty

Rasmus Dahlin — Henri Jokiharju

Bowen Byram — Owen Power

Mattias Samuelsson — Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Devon Levi

Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Zach Benson (lower body), Nicolas Aube-Kubel (lower body)

Status report

Greenway will return after missing a 4-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday with a lower-body injury.

Aube-Kubel took part in the morning skate. The forward could be ready to return this weekend or the middle of next week.

Benson, a forward, will be out with an injury he’s been nursing for the past three weeks.

