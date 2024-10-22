Projected Lineups for the Stars vs Sabres – 10/22/24

The Dallas Stars take on the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

STARS (5-1-0) at SABRES (2-4-1)

7 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSG-B

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Logan Stankoven
Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin
Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Evgenii Dadonov
Colin Blackwell — Sam Steel — Mavrik Bourque

Miro Heiskanen — Mathew Dumba
Esa Lindell — Nils Lundkvist
Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin

Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Oskar Back, Brendan Smith, Alexander Petrovic

Injured: None

Status report

  • Seguin, Dumba and Steel will each return from injury for the Stars. Seguin has been out three games, Dumba has missed four and Steel one. 

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch
Jiri Kulich — Dylan Cozens — Jack Quinn
Jason Zucker – Ryan McLeod — Jordan Greenway
Beck Malenstyn — Peyton Krebs — Sam Lafferty

Rasmus Dahlin — Henri Jokiharju
Bowen Byram — Owen Power
Mattias Samuelsson — Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Devon Levi

Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Zach Benson (lower body), Nicolas Aube-Kubel (lower body)

Status report

  • Greenway will return after missing a 4-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday with a lower-body injury.
  • Aube-Kubel took part in the morning skate. The forward could be ready to return this weekend or the middle of next week.
  • Benson, a forward, will be out with an injury he’s been nursing for the past three weeks.

