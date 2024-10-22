Projected Lineups for the Bruins vs Predators – 10/22/24

The Boston Bruins face the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BRUINS (3-2-1) at PREDATORS (0-5-0)
8:45 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NESN, SNO, SNE
Bruins projected lineup
Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — David Pastrnak
Max Jones — Charlie Coyle — Trent Frederic
Pavel Zacha — Matthew Poitras — Morgan Geekie
John Beecher — Mark Kastelic — Cole Koepke
Hampus Lindholm — Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov — Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei — Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Riley Tufte, Justin Brazeau, Parker Wotherspoon
Injured: None
Status report
- Jones was on the second line in place of Brazeau at the morning skate. Marchand moved to the top line with Lindholm and Pastrnak.
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist
Steven Stamkos — Colton Sissons — Jonathan Marchessault
Mark Jankowski — Tommy Novak — Luke Evangelista
Zachary L’Heureux — Michael McCarron — Cole Smith
Brady Skjei — Roman Josi
Jeremy Lauzon — Alexandre Carrier
Marc Del Gaizo — Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Philip Tomasino, Dante Fabbro
Injured: None
Status report
- L’Heureux was recalled from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Monday and is expected to make his NHL debut.
