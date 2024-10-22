Projected Lineups for the Bruins vs Predators – 10/22/24

The Boston Bruins face the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BRUINS (3-2-1) at PREDATORS (0-5-0)

8:45 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NESN, SNO, SNE

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — David Pastrnak

Max Jones — Charlie Coyle — Trent Frederic

Pavel Zacha — Matthew Poitras — Morgan Geekie

John Beecher — Mark Kastelic — Cole Koepke

Hampus Lindholm — Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov — Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei — Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Riley Tufte, Justin Brazeau, Parker Wotherspoon

Injured: None

Status report

Jones was on the second line in place of Brazeau at the morning skate. Marchand moved to the top line with Lindholm and Pastrnak.

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist

Steven Stamkos — Colton Sissons — Jonathan Marchessault

Mark Jankowski — Tommy Novak — Luke Evangelista

Zachary L’Heureux — Michael McCarron — Cole Smith

Brady Skjei — Roman Josi

Jeremy Lauzon — Alexandre Carrier

Marc Del Gaizo — Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Philip Tomasino, Dante Fabbro

Injured: None

Status report

L’Heureux was recalled from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Monday and is expected to make his NHL debut.

