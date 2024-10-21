Nashville Predators Recall Zachary L’Heureux From AHL

On Oct. 21, the Nashville Predators recalled a notable prospect from the American Hockey League (AHL). Zachary L’Heureux, taken 27th overall in the 2021 NHL Draft, is on the big club. The 21-year-old forward could make his debut with the Predators on Oct. 22.

We've recalled forward Zachary L’Heureux from @mkeadmirals



Full details ⬇️https://t.co/LT2ZNcBLGB — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) October 21, 2024

It didn’t always look like L’Heureux would have his chance to play in the NHL so soon. His production in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) was excellent over his four-season tenure there, but his numbers never quite jumped off of the page. Listed below are his point totals and point-per-game (P/G) percentile among forwards with at least 10 games played in each season:

2019-20: 53 points in 55 games (0.96 P/G; 85th percentile)

2020-21: 39 points in 33 games (1.18 P/G; 88th percentile)

2021-22: 56 points in 46 games (1.22 P/G; 91st percentile

2022-23: 42 points in 33 games (1.27 P/G; 94th percentile)

Points-wise, remaining basically stagnant following one’s draft year is usually not a great sign for development. However, L’Heureux took his game to the next level once he started playing professional hockey in the AHL. In 2023-24, he scored 48 points in 66 games as a rookie. Upping his production in the playoffs with 10 goals and 15 points in 15 games, it wasn’t all that surprising when he started this season with five points in four contests for the Milwaukee Admirals.

Now, we’re in the present day. Starting 0-5-0, the Predators could certainly use some inspiration to turn their season around. A team that made headlines for signing a few grizzled veterans in the offseason might need a rookie to be the final piece to their puzzle. L’Heureux will have to earn regular playing time, but it’s a good sign for Nashville’s future if he does.