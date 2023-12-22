Revisiting Canucks’ Juulsen & Lammikko For Juolevi Trade

Vancouver Canucks fans do not have fond memories looking back on the 2016 NHL Draft. The Canucks had the fifth-overall pick and decided on low-event puck-moving defenceman Olli Juolevi as their selection rather than present stars Matthew Tkachuk (197 goals), Clayton Keller (372 points), Mikhail Sergachev (two Stanley Cups, 257 points), Charlie McAvoy (247 points), or Jakob Chychrun (197 points). While it’s not good to live in the past, it’s still difficult to think what could have been if the Canucks would have selected one of those players instead of Juolevi.

Former Vancouver Canucks’ top prospect Olli Juolevi (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Juolevi battled several major injuries in his young career and saw his development halt before being shipped off to the Florida Panthers for Noah Juulsen and Juho Lammikko on Oct. 10, 2021. All in all, he spent five seasons in the Canucks organization and only played 23 games, scoring two goals and three points. He showed flashes of being a legitimate NHL defenceman, but the surgeries to his back and knee ultimately derailed his once-promising career and destroyed the asset that made him a top prospect – his skating. Now two years removed from the trade, let’s take a look at where the different players are hanging their skates these days.

Olli Juolevi

After being traded to the Panthers, Juolevi played 10 games and averaged 12:27 of ice time on the bottom pairing. He was then placed on waivers and claimed by the Detroit Red Wings on March 6, 2022. Between the Panthers and Red Wings, he played his former team twice, recording two shots and a minus-1 in the plus/minus column. He played eight games with the Red Wings and finished the season with zero points in 18 games.

In the offseason, the Red Wings decided not to bring Juolevi back and he entered free agency as an unrestricted free agent. It took until July 27, 2022, before Anaheim Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek came calling and signed him to a one-year deal worth $750,000. Juolevi spent the entire 2022-23 season in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the San Diego Gulls where he put up one goal and 14 points in 38 games.

The Ducks didn’t re-sign Juolevi, and he jetted back to Europe to sign with Timra IK of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). He spent nine games there, scoring one goal along with a minus-6 rating. As of Dec. 22, he has returned to the Liiga and is now playing for Tappara Tampere where he has two points in 11 games and is a plus-5. He is only 25 years old, but considering his lack of success in the AHL and NHL, he will probably spend the rest of his hockey career overseas barring a breakout and a team taking another flyer on him as a European free agent.

Noah Juulsen

The only piece of this trade still playing in the NHL, Juulsen also started his career as a first-round pick with high expectations. While he was not a top-10 pick like Juolevi, he was still selected 26th overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 2015 and failed to make it with the organization that drafted him. After a successful stint in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Everett Silvertips, he bounced between the American Hockey League’s Laval Rocket and the Canadiens and played 44 games in the NHL during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons before being scooped off waivers by the Panthers in January 2021.

Noah Juulsen, Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Canucks then acquired Juulsen in the Juolevi trade and amidst injuries to the defence corps, played eight games and recorded his first NHL points (two assists) since 2018-19 when he put up five points in 21 games with the Canadiens. He did the same thing last season, playing 12 games in the NHL and 49 in the AHL with the Abbotsford Canucks.

Fast forward to this season and Juulsen – after a two-year contract extension in the offseason – has established himself as a solid piece of the Canucks’ improved blue line headlined by Quinn Hughes and Filip Hronek. He has played a simple and quiet game alongside Ian Cole at five-on-five and has even usurped a more veteran Mark Friedman as the sixth defenceman with Carson Soucy injured. While he hasn’t provided any offence, he has been a quality penalty-killer and has added physicality and shot blocking to the back end – something that Adam Foote and Rick Tocchet appreciate in their defencemen.

“Well, definitely puck decisions. Whatever’s in front of them, he’s taken it. He’s not looking for the second option; he’s looking for the first option. I think that’s really helped his game. And his PK, I think, is PK, which has been really good lately, has helped his five on five game. He’s got a lot of confidence out there. He’s getting a lot of confidence. He’s just been night and day over the last month.” – Rick Tocchet

As of this writing, Juulsen is fourth on the team in blocked shots with 34 and third in hits with 57.

Juho Lammikko

Lammikko had his best season in the NHL in Vancouver as he formed an effective fourth line with former Canucks Tyler Motte and Matthew Highmore. Similar to the impressive third line of today of Dakota Joshua, Teddy Blueger and Conor Garland, they were hard on the forecheck and made life miserable for the opposition. They were often then-head coach Bruce Boudreau’s best line and could have made a difference in the playoffs if they had gotten there.

“He’s an anchor on that line and you need a good fourth-line centre and he’s turning out to be that,” said Boudreau. “He’s responsible. I just love the way he plays right now, and with a lot of confidence, because we’ve been playing him quite often.”

Juho Lammikko, seen here with the Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Unfortunately, despite a career-high seven goals and 15 points in 75 games, the Canucks decided not to re-sign Lammikko in the offseason and the fourth line got a major facelift as all three didn’t return for the 2022-23 season – Motte was traded at the 2022 Trade Deadline and Highmore, like Lammikko, was allowed to walk in free agency.

In fact, Lammikko hasn’t played in the NHL since that season, spending time overseas with Zurich SC of the Swiss National League (NL). He’s been pretty successful offensively with an overall career-high of 24 goals in 52 games during the 2022-23 season and 26 points in 25 games so far this season. His previous high for goals was in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) in 2015-16 when he put up 22 goals in 59 games with the Kingston Frontenacs.

Canucks Come Away Winners

With Juolevi overseas and the Panthers losing him on waivers to the Red Wings, the Canucks win this trade hands down. While they no longer have Lammikko on their roster, they still have Juulsen, who is turning out to be a solid addition to the blue line. He likely won’t have his regular spot in the lineup when Soucy returns, but he’s filling in nicely for the veteran defenceman in the meantime. Injuries are inevitably going to happen throughout the season, and it’s good to have a reliable plug-and-play defender like Juulsen ready to go at a moment’s notice.

Juulsen will likely never meet the expectations of a first-round pick, but at least the Canucks got something of value for their former top prospect in Juolevi. With the changes that will happen on the back end in the offseason with Tyler Myers, Ian Cole, and Nikita Zadorov on expiring contracts, he might parlay this season’s performance into a permanent spot on the bottom pairing in 2024-25. If nothing else, he will be a solid injury replacement, which is what every contender needs to survive the 82-game grind that is the NHL regular season. I think that’s a pretty good return for a prospect many people thought wouldn’t even grab a late-round draft pick.