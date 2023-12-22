NHL News & Rumors: Maple Leafs, Sabres, Penguins, Canadiens

In today’s NHL news and rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs might be looking at sending Ilya Samsonov down to the AHL following the roster freeze. Meanwhile, could the coaches in Buffalo and Pittsburgh be on the hot seat? Finally, are the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils serious about trading with the Montreal Canadiens for Jake Allen?

Does Samsonov Need Time in The AHL?

After consecutive struggles for the Toronto Maple Leafs, confidence in goalie Ilya Samsonov wavers. Martin Jones provides temporary relief, but the ongoing goaltending challenge demands attention. With NHL rosters frozen, Samsonov backs up Jones in Columbus on Saturday but his future beyond that is in question.

Ilya Samsonov, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Post-freeze, TSN’s Frank Corrado suggests demoting Samsonov to the AHL. The same idea was also tossed out there by Sportsnet’s Luke Fox, who raised concerns about Samsonov’s recent performances. If he can find his game again, the AHL might be the place to do it. The Leafs need him to be a more consistent netminder and if he isn’t going to be that, the alternative is promoting Dennis Hildeby from the Toronto Marlies, a move the Leafs initially sought to avoid.

Despite efforts to rejuvenate Samsonov in the NHL, the consensus leans toward letting him regain confidence in a less pressurized environment. Elliotte Friedman noted, “Samsonov might be coming to an end here in Toronto, I just don’t know if it’s now.”

Coaching Concerns in Buffalo and Pittsburgh

TSN Hockey Insider and Athletic writer Pierre LeBrun explained during a SportsCenter appearance with Jay Onrait, that potential coaching changes in Buffalo and Pittsburgh seem unlikely. He acknowledged the unpredictability of the situation, but said that both Mike Sullivan in Pittsburgh and Don Granato in Buffalo have a few things working for them.

Regarding Granato, LeBrun highlighted that the coach signed a contract extension last October, set to kick in next season. The two-year extension is valued at just under $2 million annually, a relatively modest amount in the realm of player salaries. LeBrun emphasized that the extension hasn’t taken effect yet. He also talked about the positive relationship between General Manager Kevyn Adams and Granato. Adams has consistently praised Granato, emphasizing their shared vision for player development and the team’s trajectory.

When it comes to Sullivan, he signed a three-year deal two years in advance. It’s for around $5.5 million per year, making him one of the highest paid coaches in the NHL. It would have to be a dire situation for Sullivan to get fired and the Penguins pay that kind of money for Sullivan never to coach a game under the terms of that new deal. LeBrun said the one exception to all of this is if another team came to the Penguins and said they wanted to talk about hiring him away.

Teams Plan to Circle Back to Canadiens About Jake Allen

During a recent Insider Trading on TSN segment, LeBrun revealed that the Carolina Hurricanes had been in talks with Montreal about Jake Allen. Furthermore, the New Jersey Devils are contemplating the prospect of adding Jake Allen, with Martin Brodeur’s past connection with Allen from their time together in St. Louis adding an intriguing element to the discussions.

He said both teams have told the Canadiens that they aren’t ready to do anything right now, but intend to circle back on discussions down the road. And, by down the road, that could mean shortly after the trade freeze ends for the NHL. The Hurricanes aren’t sure they want to make a big trade for a goalie yet, so they may take longer to decide what path makes the most sense.