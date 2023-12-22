Analyst: Maple Leafs Nearing Drastic Move with Ilya Samsonov

Ilya Samsonov was pulled from the Toronto Maple Leafs net on Thursday night versus the Buffalo Sabres. The score wound up being 9-3, with Samsonov allowing five goals on 19 shots. Unfortunately, this poor showing came after a game versus Columbus in which he allowed six goals on 35 shots in a 6-5 overtime loss.

Something is clearly off with his game and it’s hard to imagine the Maple Leafs feel any trust in going back to him.

In the short-term, Martin Jones has done an admirable job. Yes, he allowed four goals on 16 shots Thursday night, but he’s been far more productive than anyone would have envisioned when signed this summer. Frankly, no one really expected Jones to play all that much. That he is, and respectively playing well, is a lifeline for Toronto.

Still, the Leafs have a problem and it might be time to do something drastic to fix it.

Samsonov Has Never Felt Worse About His Game

The quotes from Samsonov coming out of the game were perhaps even more concerning than the game he played. He said, “It’s tough right now.” He added, “I need to figure out everything in my head. It’s not about technique. It’s not about nothing. Just in the head.”

Ilya Samsonov, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The question is, can he get himself right in the NHL? While the Maple Leafs are in the mix standings-wise, going on a losing streak could allow teams to quickly close the gap between themselves and second place — where the Leafs currently sit in the Atlantic Division. A few losses in a row could see Toronto sitting outside the playoff picture and looking in.

Is It Time Samsonov Goes to the AHL?

Frank Corrado of TSN was asked what the Maple Leafs should do to address the issue. He started by suggesting it might be time to demote Samsonov. He explained that there isn’t much left you can say the guy that hasn’t already been said. They’ve given him opportunities to find his game and win the net back from Joseph Woll and Jones, but says, “he hasn’t really taken that opportunity and run with it he hasn’t come close to that.”

Latest News & Highlights

He adds that everyone around him is going to do everything they possibly can to put him in a position to do well all that has failed. He explains:

“So now you’re at the point Jay where you cannot put him in the net anymore and he needs to find his game for his own sake, for the team’s sake. But he can’t do that at the NHL level, like the NHL it’s too hard it’s too unforgiving we’re at a situation with Samsonov where he probably needs to go play in the American Hockey just like Jack Campbell.”

With NHL rosters frozen, Samsonov is set to serve as Jones’ backup in Columbus on Saturday. Subsequently, the Christmas break can’t come soon enough. After that, the Leafs will have to make a decision.

Samsonov’s Situation Similar to Oilers and Jack Campbell

The fact Corrado brings up Campbell’s name is interesting. He wasn’t the only one to do so on Thursday night. It’s not just because Campbell is a former Maple Leaf. He notes it’s because their situations are very similar.

Corrado says, “…his [Samsonov] numbers indicate that he’s not ready to be at the NHL level right now and it’s a significant fall off from where he was last year.” He adds, “But the bottom line is not only does he not give his team a chance to win, he makes it more than likely that his team is going to lose when he’s in the net.”

Related: Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Benoit, Minten, Cowan & Lajoie

Edmonton is dealing with the same issues, only worse. Campbell was sent to the AHL and has played as poorly, if not more poorly than while in the NHL. Not only has he not found his game, but the Oilers have wanted to call Campbell back up but simply can’t — he’s been that inconsistent. Now, his wife and family have travelled down to California to be with Campbell and it appears he could be there for a very long time.

What happens if Samsonov doesn’t find his game? There’s good news and bad. The good is that the Leafs aren’t locked into the goaltender for more than this season. After this, he becomes a UFA and the team can walk away. That’s the big difference between Edmonton and Toronto as the former is on hook for three more seasons. The bad news is that Toronto needs goaltending help. If Samsonov isn’t part of the solution, he’s part of the problem and he needs to be replaced. If they aren’t in a hurry to call up Dennis Hildeby from the Marlies, where do they find the help?