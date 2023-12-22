Rangers’ Schneider & Gustafsson Have Stabilized Third D-Pair

The New York Rangers are leading the Metropolitan Division with a 22-7-1 record. With many of their key players missing time, they have gotten contributions throughout the lineup, including strong play from their third defense pair of Braden Schneider and Erik Gustafsson.

For the last few seasons, the Rangers have struggled to find a stable third defense pair and have traded for defensemen on expiring contracts midseason both last season and in 2021-22. However, this season, Schneider and Gustafsson are playing well, and the pair has played an important role in the team’s impressive start.

The Play of Schneider and Gustafsson

While Schneider has not yet taken a dramatic step forward in his third season, the 22-year-old is steady defensively and possesses a combination of speed and strength. He often opts to defer to Gustafsson and makes cautious decisions with the puck, but he has also shown flashes of offensive upside. He had the game-winning goal in the third period of a 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Dec. 19 as he carried the puck through the neutral zone, used his speed to beat John Tavares, and scored on a wrist shot.

This season, Schneider has two goals and six assists while playing in all 30 games. He had five goals and 13 assists in 81 games last season, so his offensive production is similar. Given that he has played fairly well defensively, using his strength to help clear the front of the crease, he could also help the Rangers on the penalty kill. Right now, star blueliner Adam Fox is still killing penalties, but it could be an opportunity to take some pressure off of him while giving Schneider some additional responsibility.

While Schneider has a defense-first mentality, Gustafsson is a skilled offensive defenseman who has consistently generated offense at even strength. He is an impressive playmaker and has made a lot of cross-ice passes to set up teammates. He had three assists in the 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs, including a nice give-and-go with Schneider and a cross-ice pass on a Panarin goal.

Gustafsson stepped up when he was forced into a top-four role and moved to the first power-play unit when Fox missed 10 games with a lower-body injury. He had one goal and 10 assists in those 10 games and helped the Rangers go 7-2-1 during that stretch. In total, he has three goals and 16 assists while playing in all 30 games this season.

Rangers’ Defense Core Is a Strength

For the last four seasons, the Rangers have had the same group of top-four defensemen in Fox, Ryan Lindgren, Jacob Trouba, and K’Andre Miller. The four have always played well but have taken it to another level, as Miller has improved offensively in the last two seasons.

Schneider has given the Rangers solid play on the right side of their third pair, but they struggled to find an adequate partner on the left side. Niko Mikkola, who the team acquired at the trade deadline last season, played well defensively but signed with the Florida Panthers in free agency this offseason.

The Rangers replaced Mikkola with Gustafsson, who has proved to be an offensive weapon on their blue line, and he has given them some versatility. He moved to the right side with Fox out of the lineup and did an excellent job. He has played a few games paired with Trouba with Miller out of the lineup and played one game paired with Fox with Lindgren out of the lineup.

Zac Jones, an offensive-minded blueliner, is the Rangers’ seventh defenseman. They could look to add a low-risk depth defenseman at the deadline but should feel good about their best six defensemen when they’re all healthy.

For Schneider and Gustafsson Moving Forward

While the Rangers have dealt with a lot of injuries early in the season, they have continued to find ways to win games. Gustafsson has stepped up when he has played a top-four role, but now that their top-six defensemen are healthy, he and Schneider are playing well together as the third pair.

Right now, the Rangers have an impressive group on defense, and their strong play has been a driving force behind the team’s success so far this season. While that has become expected of their top-four defensemen this year, it is true of their third pair as well.