3 Keys to Series as Oilers Eliminate Kings in 5 Games

The Edmonton Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings in the first round of the 2023-24 NHL Playoffs, the third time they’ve ousted the Kings in three seasons. Two seasons ago it was in a hard-fought seven games. Last season it took six. This year, the Oilers were able to get the job done in five, meaning they’ll have time to rest before taking on one of the Vancouver Canucks or Nashville Predators.

A physical series, the Kings had a game plan coming in. The idea was to dominate the Oilers in the hits department and force mistakes. It was a sound strategy, but the Oilers’ patience, discipline, elite talent, and incredible special teams play made the difference.

Oilers Were the More Mature, Disciplined, and Patient Team

In Games 4 and 5 specifically, the Kings hit everything that moved. The idea was to wear down the Oilers on the forecheck and create their chances by limiting the run-and-gun style that certainly benefited Edmonton. Against most other teams, it probably would have worked. Against this particular Oilers team, — one that added some playoff-savvy veterans — their patience and discipline paid off.

Viktor Arvidsson and Cam Talbot of the Los Angeles Kings defend against Zach Hyman of the Edmonton Oilers as he attempts to tip a shot on goal during the first period of Game Three of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Oilers took very few penalties and when the Kings were called for infractions, Edmonton capitalized. The Oilers top stars were targeted and Edmonton was outhit repeatedly. Still, they bent but never broke. They withstood the onslaught and waited for their opportunities. It became a series where the Kings played from behind trying to catch up and had to abandon their game plan. When they did, the free-wheeling tempo gave the Oilers the edge.

Special Teams Made All the Difference

In 5-v-5 action, the series was relatively even. it was special teams where Edmonton dominated. The Oilers finished a playoff series without allowing a power-play goal for the first time in franchise history. They were a perfect 12-for-12 on the kill. Meanwhile, the Kings had no answer for the Oilers man advantage which clicked at 45% to end the first round. The percentage would have been higher, but two of the Oilers’ goals in Game 6 were scored seconds after Kings penalties ended.

Related: NHL Snubbing Bouchard as Norris Trophy Finalist Fine for Oilers

To some, a few calls were questionable and Kings fans were upset with the officials in Game 6. McDavid was asked about the calls and said he believed they were all penalties. And, even if a couple of calls had gone the other way, it wouldn’t have made a difference as the entire series was heavily weighted in favor of Edmonton. “It is a pretty easy write-up on this series. One team performed on special teams and one didn’t,” said Kings head coach Jim Hiller.

Oilers Big Stars Showed Up, Including Stuart Skinner

The Kings realistically only scored a couple of legitimate goals in the series. Some crazy bounces off stanchions, an official, and teammates, along with some unfortunate puck luck explained a few goals against Stuart Skinner. It was only Game 2 where Skinner could have been better. Outside of that, the Kings’ top names failed to produce.

Meanwhile, Edmonton’s top guns did their job. Connor McDavid had 12 points, Leon Draisaitl had 10, and Evan Bouchard had nine from the blue line. Zach Hyman had seven goals (a tie for the lead in the playoffs) and the Oilers got help. The depth stepped up with scoring coming from 10 different players. Skinner posted the only shutout among goalies in the playoffs, and the blue line did their job, keeping most of the Kings’ chances to the outside.

It was a complete buy-in and everyone played a role.