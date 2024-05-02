Devils Have Ideal Captain in Nico Hischier

As the once-high expectations of the 2023-24 New Jersey Devils dwindled into darkness, a 25-year-old Swiss prodigy continued to solidify his role, heralding the promise of brighter days ahead.

That is Nico Hischier, of course. “The kid” isn’t such a kid anymore, as this most recent season already marked his seventh in the NHL. With each passing season, he’s seemed to take a step forward, ending this campaign with 27 goals and 67 points in 71 games played.

It’s not just the points that have allowed him to maintain his status as one of the better two-way players in the league. He’s someone that exemplifies every aspect of a captain – a true rarity for someone of such a young age.

Hischier a True Captain

The Stadium Series game on Feb. 17 summed it up perfectly. Before the puck dropped, Hischier made sure to supply the entire team with outfits from The Sopranos for their grand entrance into MetLife Stadium. Yes, that even included some authentic cappuccinos for full effect.

Then the action started in front of 70,328 fans, and Hischier swiftly stole the spotlight from the Jonas Brothers concert that took place minutes before. His three-point night (two goals, one assist) propelled the Devils to one of their most memorable wins in franchise history.

Countless times this season, the captain stepped up when need be, both on and off the ice. And that’s something that Jesper Bratt emphasized when he talked to The Hockey Writers (THW):

“(Nico) is an all-time pro. He takes care of himself the right way. He carries himself the right way. He wants to win. Obviously, everyone knows about his play on the ice – he’s one of the best defensive players in the game…but also pretty much a point-per-game player. He’s always a team first guy…it’s impressive to see him learn and grow as a person and captain every single year. I love every second getting to play with him.” – Jesper Bratt

In general manager Tom Fitzgerald’s season-ending press conference, there was an emphasis on wanting a buy-in from players when it comes to training and conditioning. Fitzgerald told THW, “I ask for an hour a day, that’s it…I want the game to be easier for our players, and the only way to do that is to be in the best possible shape you can be.”

Hischier has helped set that tone and has been praised by multiple teammates for his work ethic. In addition to Bratt, Devils forwards Chris Tierney and Ondrej Palat were quick to mention Hischier’s admirable efforts. Palat, a two-time Stanley Cup champion, told THW, “(Nico is) leading by example on and off the ice. He had a great season. Even from last year, he was a better leader (this year). Even though we didn’t make the playoffs, he was the guy that everybody’s counting on and watching him. He’s always working hard…”

It’s hard to believe that Hischier only recently turned 25, as his 353 points have already left a significant mark on the league. His defense earned him second place in Selke Trophy voting last season, behind the legendary Patrice Bergeron. His faceoff ability has improved with each passing season; his 56.6% coming in at eighth in the league (min. 1,000 faceoffs).

At 5v5, he was a plus-5, which is extremely respectable given that the Devils had a minus-19 goal differential. Among all forwards, only Bratt (267) was on the ice for more than Hischier’s 222 high-danger chances…and Bratt played 11 more games. His 54.14 expected goals for percentage (xGF%) was fourth among forwards, but arguably more impressive than any given that he was consistently placed against opposing top lines (via Natural Stat Trick).

Hischier’s Love for the Game

Hischier’s unwavering commitment to Team Switzerland at the yearly IIHF World Championship has shown that he’s not someone who just goes through the motions – he truly cares about the game. This year will be the fifth time he suits up for his national squad following the conclusion of the Devils season. It’s something that Hischier has often spoken about, as he aims to help grow the sport of hockey in his home country by participating.

Nico Hischier of the New Jersey Devils reacts after scoring a goal during the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the New Jersey Devils at MetLife Stadium (Photo by Brian Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)

Even last season, after being eliminated from the playoffs by the Carolina Hurricanes, he quickly hopped on the nine-hour flight to join the Swiss squad. The Swiss have never won gold and are not typically held in the same breath as the powerhouses of Canada, Sweden and Finland…but that doesn’t stop Hischier from giving his all and leading the squad towards greater heights.

At a dinner event hosted for fans during the preseason, Hischier made sure to leave time to address every single fan on a personal level. He shared many laughs and stories with all in attendance, never once seeming anything other than absolutely thrilled to be in their presence.

I'd be a very bad NHL player, but I think that if I was on a line with Nico Hischier it'd probably be okay. — CJ Turtoro (@CJTDevil) January 4, 2024

Hischier talked about his close connections with the fanbase with THW, “(The fans) give us all of the momentum. They give us energy – positive energy, obviously…you can feel that as a player. It’s a great feeling.”

Hischier made it very clear that he was unsatisfied with the results of the 2023-24 campaign. But with him donning the ‘C’, the Devils are in an excellent position leadership-wise. And it’s very possible that despite his point-per-game pace, he hasn’t even reached his prime yet.

It’s immensely rare that a player of such a young age would be handed such a prominent leadership role. But Hischier has taken it in stride and truly embodied every aspect of a captain.