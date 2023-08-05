Devils Will Face Unfamiliar Pressure in 2023-24 Season

After a majority of offseason moves have been complete, the anticipation for the upcoming season builds. For the NHL, the slow offseason days drag on and buzz starts to pick up around September, when training camps begin. Evaluations, predictions, and speculation are at the forefront of content because most NHL rosters are beginning to take shape. Every team has one common goal: to win the Stanley Cup. However, reasonable expectations and pressure also play a part, and in that case, it is different for each team.

For the New Jersey Devils, a new and welcomed pressure will be presented to the team. Unlike previous years, Devils fans and the organization now expect the team to be consistent factors in the playoffs and make deep runs towards the Cup. Currently, the average age of the Devils is 26.7 years, which is sixth in the league. Teams one through nine on the list, excluding the Devils, missed the playoffs last season. So, how will the impressively young Devils face the unfamiliar pressure heading into the season?

Unprecedented Momentum

It is no secret that the 2022-23 season was completely unexpected for the Devils. The expectation heading into last season was that there was some area for improvement. However, it turned out to be the biggest turnaround season for a franchise in NHL history. The Devils had a plus-49 point improvement from the 2021-22 season. Therefore, it was truly an unprecedented season for New Jersey.

Now, the momentum for the upcoming season is at an all-time high. Instead of Devils fans thinking, “Here we go again,” they can begin to think, “When do the playoffs start?” For longest-tenured Devils Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt, it will be only their second time out of six seasons where they are starting a season after being eliminated from the playoffs. Despite the roster’s young age, every Devils player under age 26 has played at least 150 NHL games, excluding Luke Hughes and Alexander Holtz. Therefore, the team might not have experience in terms of age, but they do in terms of games played.

Now that the young core of the Devils got a taste of success, they must face a pressure that they are not used to. Instead of the pressure of getting a franchise out of a miserable, long, 10-year skid, they must face the pressure of having high expectations. Winning is the most important factor in the league and it is also the hardest thing to consistently do. With the help of veteran players such as Tyler Toffoli, Ondrej Palat, Dougie Hamilton, and Tomas Nosek, the new pressure will be welcomed.

Long-Term Roster

In hockey, chemistry has proven to be the key to success. Unlike other sports league’s being littered with super-teams, the NHL’s champions do not always have the most star players. The Vegas Golden Knights, St. Louis Blues, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Washington Capitals are examples that show teams with chemistry will find success. No team has ever won the Stanley Cup with a player making more than $10 million a year.

With the way that the Devils have built their roster, it is only a matter of time before they get their chances at the Cup. In the 2023 offseason, general manager Tom Fitzgerald sold players on coming to New Jersey and was able to sign top players to long-term contracts for under $9 million average annual value (AAV). The core of the team is complete with Hughes, Hischier, Bratt, Meier, and Hamilton making $9 million AAV or less and signed for at least four more seasons. Fitzgerald has been able to supplement the team with trades to make an impressively deep roster.

The Devils will be one of the most fun teams to watch in the league for the foreseeable future. Furthermore, due to a lot of team friendly contracts and the salary cap expected to rise, the core of the team will be able to build chemistry and stay together for a long time.

Potential Weaknesses

Every team experiences some form of change during an offseason. Therefore, it is difficult to predict and analyze how each team will rise or fall in the standings compared to the year prior. For New Jersey, the area of least concern in their forward group. Losses to the group include depth players such as Miles Wood, Tomas Tatar, Yegor Sharangovich, and Jesper Boqvist. The losses will likely not be felt as all of those players are replaceable.

One area of concern is how the defense will adjust to the dismissals of Damon Severson and Ryan Graves. Both defensemen had just under 20 minutes of average time on ice per game and were regular fixtures on the penalty kill. Therefore, fans can expect an adjustment period for the defense. The Devils brought in veteran defender Colin Miller and rookie Luke Hughes will be a main player in the lineup. Though the defense will look different without Severson and Graves, the current roster will be able to keep up with the loss.

The largest area of concern is the goaltending situation. Vitek Vanecek is the clear starter for New Jersey. However, his playoff performance has been below average. For a deep playoff run, Vanecek will have to fight off the nerves and perform the way he did in the 2022-23 regular season. With Mackenzie Blackwood in San Jose, the Devils signed Erik Källgren to a one-year, two-way deal. However, fans would much rather see Akira Schmid become a permanent piece on the Devils.

With Nico Daws recovering from surgery, the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League (AHL) will require a goaltender. With training camp around six weeks away, there is still uncertainty with the goaltending situation.

Anticipation, excitement, and nerves will accompany the pressure to succeed for the young Devils. Now, they will have to prove to doubters that they are consistently competitive in the league for the foreseeable future.