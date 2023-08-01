New Jersey Devils 2023-24 Predictions: Top 5 Scoring Wingers

As the offseason slowly drifts on, the NHL season is around a month and a half away. For the New Jersey Devils, their major moves for the offseason appear to be behind them. Barring any big trades for a goaltender, the roster will likely hold no surprises. The strongest attribute of New Jersey is their center depth. With a 1-2 punch of Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes, the Devils can expect their two top lines to be in great hands.

Furthermore, general manager Tom Fitzgerald has made sure that his elite centers will be paired with skilled and proven wingers. Jesper Bratt and Timo Meier are both locked into eight-year contracts and heading into prime years. The addition of proven winger in Tyler Toffoli, the developing versatility in Dawson Mercer, and the hopeful breakout of Alexander Holtz will provide an exciting and tight race for the highest-scoring wingers on the Devils. Where will each player land?

5. Alexander Holtz

Along with the anticipation of the new season, Devils fans are anxious to see what transpires for Swedish winger Alexander Holtz. The 21-year-old’s debut and overall play have been disappointing. In the 2022-23 season, he scored three goals and one assist in 19 games. In 28 career NHL games, he scored three goals and three assists. The expectations were high for him, as he was drafted seventh overall in 2020 and was regarded as one of the best snipers in the draft.

Holtz was sent to the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League (AHL) on Feb. 17, 2023, to allow him to receive more playing time. Unfortunately, he spent some time in Utica on the injured reserve. However, in the 14 regular season games he played, he scored six goals and five assists. Now with the subtractions of depth forwards such as Miles Wood, Jesper Boqvist, Yegor Sharangovich, and Tomas Tatar, Holtz has another chance. He will battle to make the team in October and hope to have a more successful season in the NHL.

There is no denying the release and speed of Holtz’ shot. The weaknesses in his play were due to the speed of the game and the accuracy of his shot. With another season of development under his belt and an offseason to train to make the roster, he will get another chance. With more consistent playing time, Holtz will record 12 goals and 21 assists for 33 points in the 2023-24 season.

4. Dawson Mercer

Another forward that was selected in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft has had a far more impressive and consistent career than Holtz. Dawson Mercer is a 21-year-old forward that has played 164 career games for the Devils. He’s primarily a center, but due to the center depth on the Devils, he has often played on the wing. Furthermore, Mercer has been successful on the wing for New Jersey. In the 2022-23 season, he played all 82 games and registered 27 goals and 29 assists for 56 points. His versatility and hockey IQ bolster his development, and fans can expect him to get better and better every season.

Dawson Mercer, Jesper Bratt, and Nico Hischier Celebrate a Goal for the New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Mercer will find a home alongside Hischier or Hughes and will be a common name on one of the power-play units. With additional playoff experience under his belt, he’s set up to have a career year. In addition, the Devils and Mercer will begin contract talks heading into his contract year. General manager Tom Fitzgerald has extensively and publicly spoken about his desire to lock up Mercer long-time and as soon as possible.

Fitzgerald explained, “I do plan on talking to his representatives just to see where they’re at and what their vision is. How that fits into what we’re trying to do right now. There’s no rush, but I definitely would like to explore tying this young man up long-term.” (from ‘Devils GM Wants to Explore Tying Up Dawson Mercer Long-Term This Summer,’ newjerseyhockeynow.com, 06/17/23). Mercer will score 31 goals and 39 assists for 70 points in the 2023-24 season.

3. Tyler Toffoli

The Devils have wingers in various categories for the 2023-24 season: a hopeful player in Holtz, a young stud in Mercer, and now, a proven veteran in Tyler Toffoli. On June 28, Toffoli was acquired from the Calgary Flames in exchange for Sharangovich and a 2023 third-round pick. In Calgary, Toffoli set career highs in goals with 34 and assists with 39.

The Devils will be the fifth team that Toffoli plays for and only the second Eastern Conference team in his career. The Canadian winger has played 733 career games and 88 playoff games. Furthermore, he won the Stanley Cup in the 2013-14 season with the Los Angeles Kings. The 31-year-old winger is showing no signs of slowing down after his career year with the Flames.

Tyler Toffoli at the ripe age of 31 still a multi threat in all facets of the game. pic.twitter.com/UzcyGrjPon — Jersey Joe (Sasquatch Joe) (@JerseyJoe11_NJ) July 28, 2023

Playing in New Jersey will allow Toffoli a chance to play with elite young talent and add a sniper presence to the top six. Also, he will be a key addition to the first power-play shift and allow depth to get spread out on both units. In the 2023-24 season, Toffoli will score 33 goals and 41 assists for 74 points.

2. Timo Meier

For Devils fans, Timo Meier had been a player they heard in rumors and trade chatter for approximately a year and a half. They finally acquired him ahead of last season’s trade and deadline, and since then, he’s suited up for the Devils in 32 games, including the regular season and playoffs. The Swiss winger agreed to a deal that will keep him in the Garden State for eight years. In 21 regular season games, he scored nine goals and five assists with the Devils. In the playoffs, he scored two goals and two assists in 11 games.

Now that the 26-year-old winger will get a training camp and full season with the Devils, he will have a chance to acclimate properly. Learning the system, moving across the country, and getting to know new teammates increased the pressure and information that Meier had to take in. With a new contract and long-time home in the NHL found, he will have the opportunity to have a career year. Meier will score 44 goals and 36 assists for 80 points in the 2023-24 season.

1. Jesper Bratt

For the past two seasons, Jesper Bratt has been the Devils’ highest-scoring winger by far. In the 2022-23 season, he scored 32 goals and 41 assists for 74 points in 82 games. With previous and somewhat tumultuous contract negotiations in the past, Bratt and the Devils can simply focus on playing hockey. Every season, the 24-year-old winger has improved his gameplay and become a more significant factor on the team.

Jesper Bratt, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

After a career year and a breakout season for the Devils, Bratt has more experience and veteran presence. He and Hischier will come into training camp as the longest-tenured Devils. Now that he and the Devils agreed to a long-term relationship, the goal is to win a Cup for New Jersey. He will be an integral part of the process and increase the Devils’ Cup odds this coming season. In the 2023-24 season, Bratt will score 38 goals and 46 assists for 84 points.

The Devils’ top-six is arguably one of the best in the entire league. Therefore, the potential for each forward to have high point totals is practically guaranteed. For many players on this list, there is little to no doubt that they will be able to produce. However, keep an extra eye on Holtz and hope that he can showcase the talent and skill that comes in flashes. Stay patient, everyone Devils hockey is right around the corner!