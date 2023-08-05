3 Blue Jackets Who Can Bounce Back in 2023-24

The Columbus Blue Jackets had a disappointing 2022-23 season, that’s something that has been said consistently this offseason and many think that the pieces are in place to bounce back this season. In order for the team to be able to do that, though, some key players will have to bounce back themselves. For some, they’ll have to fight through adversity and find a level that everyone knows they’re capable of, yet they struggle to reach consistently. For some, they’ll need to rebound physically and remain healthy for the entirety of the season.

Cole Sillinger

Cole Sillinger is a name that makes every Blue Jackets fan hopeful. He showed large amounts of promise his first season as a professional, but his sophomore slump will be a warning for young Blue Jackets for generations moving forward. He’s 20 years old and already has two seasons of NHL experience under his belt. Confidence is key for young players and it was clear that he was lacking in that department; it seemed once he started to struggle it just snowballed from there. After a summer filled with him clearing his mind and focusing on the future, the hope is that he’ll be able to be the same Sillinger that we saw in his rookie season and ideally take a step forward. He finished the 2022-23 season with the Cleveland Monsters and hopefully that temporary change of surroundings helped him in the long run.

Cole Sillinger, Columbus Blue Jackets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

With the addition of Adam Fantilli to the lineup, there’s no longer pressure on Sillinger to be the first-line center of the future in Columbus. As a result, this may allow him to relax a bit and find his game naturally. Now he’s expected to be a long-term, middle-six option down the middle, which is still a difficult thing to do, but it’s a lot less stressful than being pushed as the top guy. It also gives the coaching staff a bit more flexibility as well. Now, if they deem it necessary they’ll be able to give Sillinger some time on the wing to build his offensive play. Having some time with less responsibility could be beneficial if his struggle continues into the start of the new season. Overall, there’s a big opportunity for Sillinger to turn things back around and get his development back on track.

Johnny Gaudreau

To be clear, it’s not that Johnny Gaudreau had a bad debut season with the Blue Jackets. He was the best player on the team, but he wasn’t the typical Johnny Gaudreau either. It was anticipated that he’d take a step backward leaving the Calgary Flames; nobody expected him to play at a Hart Memorial Trophy level in his new home. However, dropping from 115 points to 74 was a bit drastic despite the change. A big part of the reason is certainly due to the fact that he constantly had different linemates and often wasn’t playing with the best talent in the organization. Although he remained healthy for a majority of the season, injuries to players around him definitely impacted Gaudreau’s production.

Johnny Gaudreau, Columbus Blue Jackets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

If forwards like Patrik Laine and Fantilli are able to remain healthy and play alongside Gaudreau for a majority of the season, then he’ll certainly benefit as a result. Establishing a true first line has been difficult for the Blue Jackets over the years, but now Mike Babcock has the clear pieces to be able to do so. It’s unlikely that we see Gaudreau hit more than 110 points this coming season, but it may be realistic for him to get between 90 and 100. If at least 30 of those points are goals, then there’s no doubt the team will be happy with his performance.

Zach Werenski

Zach Werenski didn’t have a bad season when he was on the ice; however, considering he was only able to play the team’s first 13 games of the season, it’s going to take a lot of work for him to have a strong 2023-24 season. It’s difficult for a player to miss that much time and immediately get back into the swing of things. Werenski will need to bounce back physically and remain healthy for as much of the season as possible. It goes without saying that a player can only contribute if they’re in the lineup, and it’s now been four straight seasons of fewer than 70 games played for the former Michigan Wolverine.

Werenski is the Blue Jackets’ top defenseman, and that’s not even remotely in question. The additions of Damon Severson and Ivan Provorov will certainly be beneficial for the defensive depth; however, neither one of them can make the same impact as Werenski when he’s on his game and healthy. If he can produce at a 40-point pace offensively and log roughly 25 minutes a night, he’ll be a game changer for the team once again. Having some players behind him who can help lessen his load over the course of the 82-game season will definitely help him in the long run as well.

Related: Blue Jackets’ Merzlikins Will Bounce Back in 2023-24

Latest News & Highlights

The Blue Jackets have a much stronger roster on paper than most give them credit for, but each player needs to be at their best physically and mentally for that to become a reality. If they have Sillinger, Gaudreau and Werenski healthy and playing at the level they’re certainly capable of, then there’s no reason why they can’t be competing for a playoff spot near the end of the season.