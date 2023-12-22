Dear Santa: Chicago Blackhawks 2023-24 Player Wish List

It’s no secret the Chicago Blackhawks are struggling in this 2023-24 rebuilding season. It’s tough as a fan to watch more losing than winning, and I’m sure it’s not fun for the players either. They’re trying so hard to find their way! These players need all the help they can get, which is why they could easily turn to some magical alternatives. Who better than Santa Claus to give the players some of their Christmas wishes?!

It’s all in good fun, so let’s project what the players might be asking Santa for this Christmas season.

Blackhawks Christmas Wishes: Forwards

Joey Anderson

Thanks for the Thanksgiving/early Christmas gift, Santa, by giving me the call to join the Blackhawk’s roster on Nov. 24. I’ve been with the team now for 13 games, and I’ve contributed five assists, which is more than I’ve ever had in any season of my six years in the NHL.

Chicago Blackhawks’ forward Joey Anderson is hoping for a speedy return to the lineup. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

I know I’m sidelined right now with a shoulder injury, but can I ask for some special fast-healing powers? I can’t wait to return to the lineup and pick up where I left off!

Andreas Athanasiou

All I want for Christmas is to be healthy! I’ve been out of the lineup since Nov. 9 with a groin injury, and my teammates need me. I can’t wait to get back in there and use my speed and my hockey sense to help get some of the guys going, especially Lukas Reichel.

If you can make me healthy, I promise me and Reichs could go on a run!

Latest News & Highlights

Anthony Beauvillier

Well Santa, I’ve been with this new team since the beginning of December, and I took this as a fresh start. But it hasn’t gone the greatest so far. I got a shot on the top line, but that didn’t seem to work out. Then I was on the second line, and how back to the fourth line.

I know sometimes it takes time. But I’d like to ask you for some chemistry with my linemates, whoever they might be. I want to contribute. I promise I will be patient, but chemistry with my linemates is my wish.

Connor Bedard

I love my new coach, but I’m not so sure why he thinks I can’t multi-task. I can look at the iPad AND pay attention to the play on the ice. I know I’m a perfectionist, and I really like to look at my plays right after they happen.

Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks. (Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images)

Do you think you could get me an invisible iPad that only me and my linemates can see? That way we can watch our plays on the bench without making coach mad. I promise I won’t abuse it!

Colin Blackwell

You’ve already granted my wish Santa. All I wanted was to make it through this sport hernia injury and get back on the ice. My first game back (on Dec. 19) was almost too good to be true. I was able to make an impact with three shots on goal and six hits in 16:41 minutes of ice time.

I thank you for helping me through yet another tough time in my hockey career. I look forward to what the future brings!

Jason Dickinson

As you know Santa, I take pride in being a defensively reliable forward. I enjoy that aspect of the game, and use my deceptive speed to my advantage. But this team needs a little bit more help on offense and scoring goals this season.

I’ve already recorded my first career hat trick and I’m second on the team with nine goals in 31 games. Could you give me some more of that scoring mojo so I can continue to contribute? After all, scoring goals is pretty fun!

Ryan Donato

I don’t want to toot my own horn, but I do have a knack for being at the right place at the right time. I’ve scored five goals in 29 games this way this season. I’ve played on the top line with Bedsy at the beginning of the season and we’ve been reunited again recently. Rumor has it we play pretty well together. (from, ‘World juniors another chance for Blackhawks’ Frank Nazar to prove himself: Power’s Points’, The AthleticCHI – 12/21/23)

Chicago Blackhawks’ Ryan Donato has had some surprising success as a linemate to Connor Bedard. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Can I get some more time on the top line with Bedsy?!

MacKenzie Entwistle

Hi Santa; Macker here! Well, some people also call me Twisty.

I want to say I’m so grateful for making this team out of training camp. But I know I’m a bit of a fringe player. I have the lowest average ice time on the team, getting just under 11 minutes per game.

Related – Blackhawks Staying Motivated Despite Losing Season

I know I have a lot to offer this team! Heck, I’ve already contributed two goals and five points in my 22 games played. That’s not bad for a depth player! If I could just get more ice time, I know I could improve on those stats.

Nick Foligno

I like being a leader, and I like what we’re building here in Chicago. Yeah, going to a contender at the trade deadline might be nice, but I wouldn’t mind re-signing with the Blackhawks. I know my current contract of $4 million is hefty, but they’re good to me here; so I’d be willing to make a deal. From one St. Nick to another, I’d love to stay in Chicago!

Cole Guttman

I’ve been working hard on those faceoffs, and right now my success rate for the season is a little over 50%. I know that’s a big selling point to keep my in the lineup on the bottom-six.

Could you send over a magic potion to help me keep winning faceoffs?!

Tyler Johnson

Dear Santa: I’m third on the team behind Bedsy and Jonesy (Seth Jones) in power play time, and I really take pride in that aspect of the game. I’ve also helped out with two goals and two assists on the man advantage.

Tyler Johnson is and integral part of the power play for the Chicago Blackhawks. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

But the Blackhawks still rank 29th in the league on the power play. I wish for more success on the power play for myself and the team.

Reese Johnson

Ah Santa, you know I work really, really hard. I’ve got a great work ethic and I feel like I’m a great teammate. All I want or Christmas is to be a consistent part of the lineup!

Philipp Kurashev

I’m so happy to be playing on the same line as Bedsy! But now I’ve been sick and they have me on the second line. Listen, I’m not going to complain either way. Playing in the top-six is a dream no matter who you’re playing with.

Philipp Kurashev would likely love to continues playing with Connor Bedard. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

But if I really had my druthers, I’d play on a line with Bedsy and my good friend Reichel. Do you think you could work on putting this idea in head coach Luke Richardson’s head?! You won’t be disappointed!

Taylor Raddysh

I feel like I can score and help this team, but it just doesn’t seem to be happening on a consistent basis. I guess if I could ask for something it would be more consistency. I’ve always been a bit of a streaky player, and I’d like to change that.

Lukas Reichel

It’s been a rough start to the season for me, Santa.

I’m so happy to be playing with Bedard, and Kurashev is one of my best friends. I would love to stay on the top line with them. The last game against the Avalanche (Dec. 19) was a great start. But I need to build on that.

But most importantly, I’d love to get my confidence back. The mental aspect of the game is so hard; any handy tips and tricks would be greatly appreciated.

Blackhawks Christmas Wishes: Defensemen

Louis Crevier

I know I beat the odds making it to the NHL after being a seventh-round pick in 2020. It’s been a great ride, and I love playing with the Blackhawks. My simple wish is to stay up with the big club for as long as possible!

Seth Jones

Well Santa, before I got sidelined with a left shoulder injury I was going to ask you for some goals. Why is it that I’ve been having so much trouble with goals these last few seasons?! Zero goals so far this season is kinda weighing on me.

Chicago Blackhawks’ defenseman Seth Jones is currently out of the lineup with a left shoulder injury. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

But first and foremost, I’ll ask to get healthy and back in the lineup. Then we’ll work on the goals.

Wyatt Kaiser

I’m pretty proud I made it to the NHL straight out of college. It was tough to get sent down to the Rockford IceHogs earlier this December. But now I see everything happens for a reason.

I’ve been working really hard on “trying less hard” and focusing on the positive aspects of my game. Since everyone handles the mental aspect differently, I’m asking that you help me along with the mental fortitude I need to play at the NHL level. “I know I’m a good hockey player, and I know I can play at this level!”

Kevin Korchinski

Santa, I know bad thing happen. But it’s really tough that my dad recently passed away. I’m so glad I had such an awesome father, and for the guidance he gave me growing up. My wish is that playing the game I love will help give me some relief from my grief.

Connor Murphy

I asked for this last year, but I’m going to stick with it. This is my 11th season in the NHL, and I’ve never gone to the playoffs. My wife is from Chicago and I’m pretty comfortable here, so I’d like to stick it out with the Blackhawks.

Despite Connor Murphy’s 11 seasons in the league, he’s never reached the playoffs. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

I know it’s not going to happen this season, but could a playoff run be in the near future for myself and my teammates?!

Isaak Phillips

There’s a lot of us new guys in the lineup right now, especially on defense. Shucks, they might be asking of the same thing, but it sure would be cool to get my first NHL goal soon!

Filip Roos

Well Santa, injuries to some of the Blackhawks’ regulars has given me a few games up with the big club. I know I’m probably the first to go back down once the other defensemen start getting healthy. But my wish is for the coaches to see my value so I can return again sometime later in the season.

Jarred Tinordi

I’m returning again after numerous injuries this season, and last season was much of the same. Here I’ve finally found a team willing to give me a bit of a long-term shot. Even with injuries, I’m already at 56 games with the Blackhawks in the last two seasons. None of the other five teams I’ve played with was more than 46 games.

Related – Dear Santa: Chicago Blackhawks’ Fans 2023-24 Christmas Wish List

So Santa, I’m sure it’s not a surprise. A clean bill of health would be my wish, so I can prove I was worth the Blackhawks investing in me.

Alex Vlasic

I’m so close to returning to the lineup from my upper body injury, and I was out for a stint in concussion protocol earlier in the season. These are all setbacks, but I hope it will help with my resiliency.

Defenseman Alex Vlasic hopes to return to the lineup soon and pick up where he left off. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

I feel like I’ve been doing pretty good this season with one goal and five assists through 27 games; plus being responsible defensively. My wish is to pick up where I left off when I return. There’s not time to be rusty!

Nikita Zaitsev

Thank you, Santa, for giving me some good hockey vision recently with two big assists against the Colorado Avalanche the other night. I’m wishing for some consistency in the lineup.

I’ve played in most of the games in December, and I’m hoping to keep that going into January and beyond. After all, at 32 years old I do have a lot more experience than a lot of the younger defenseman. There’s something to be said for that!

Blackhawks Christmas Wishes: Goaltenders

Petr Mrazek

I’ve had a great start to the season with a .909 save percentage in 20 games, so I can’t complain. I’m healthy after struggling in that department in recent years. Obviously, I wish for continued healthy, and I feel more confident than ever right now.

Veteran goaltender Petr Mrazek has had an excellent start with the Chicago Blackhawks this season. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Who knows how long I’ll be able to man the crease, because I know I’m not getting any younger. So all I ask for is to keep the good times rolling as long as possible with this fun, young team!

Arvid Soderblom

Well Santa, playing in the NHL is hard, but I know I can do it! I’ve struggled a bit this season, but I’m going to keep focusing and working hard to improve my game. Along those lines, could you give me a little help with my rebound control? Oh, and by the way. I’ve only gotten two wins in 14 games played this season. Some more wins would sure be appreciated!

Head Coach Luke Richardson’s Christmas Wish

Greetings Santa, and I hope you’ll be able to grant the boys most of their Christmas wishes!

I knew it wasn’t going to be an easy journey, but here I am in my second season as head coach of the Blackhawks. Last season we had a record of 26 wins and 49 losses for 59 points. This season is going to be another tough one as our rebuilding continues. Now, I know the long-term goal is to gain more assets and pile up even more draft picks. But my job is to win hockey games. It sure would be nice if we finished this campaign with a better record than last season!

Related – Blackhawks News & Rumors: Korchinski, Reichel, Injuries & More

Can Santa Claus help the Blackhawks with their Christmas hockey wishes? Well, it sure doesn’t hurt to ask! Perhaps some Christmas magic is just what the players and the team needs to spark some winning as we wrap up 2023.

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all!