NHL Rumors: Bruins, Oilers, Islanders

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, did the blowup by Jim Montgomery at Boston Bruins’ captain Brad Marchand signal bigger issues behind the scenes? Meanwhile, are the Edmonton Oilers changing up their power play and have they chosen who they want to look to? Finally, Anthony Duclair will be out of action for the New York Islanders. How much time will he miss?

Possible Issue Between Bruins’ Coach Jim Montgomery and Captain Brad Marchand

Tensions may be brewing between Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery and captain Brad Marchand after a heated exchange on the bench the other night. During the incident, Montgomery publicly snapped at Marchand, raising questions about the relationship between the two. On the 32 Thoughts Podcast, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman and host Kyle Bukauskas discussed the exchange, noting that such outbursts from coaches are rare in today’s NHL.

Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

What’s more concerning is the physical contact Montgomery made with Marchand during the altercation. Although it appeared minor, it raised eyebrows. “In this day and age, there isn’t supposed to be contact,” Friedman said, adding that even small gestures can lead to bigger problems if not handled appropriately.

Montgomery’s frustration is not new—he previously called out David Pastrnak in last season’s first-round series against Toronto. With Marchand in contract negotiations, this latest incident adds another layer of complexity to his relationship with the team. How the Bruins handle this situation, especially with the Maple Leafs coming to town next Saturday, could determine whether this issue escalates or fades away.

Jeff Skinner Getting Power Play Time with the Oilers?

Typically, someone getting a look on the power play with a team is not a news story. But, because it’s the Edmonton Oilers who are making the change and they’ve had the deadliest power play in the NHL over the past few seasons with the same personnel, it’s a deal.

Going 1-15 to start the season, the Oilers are considering new looks and Jeff Skinner has been particularly impressive in limited minutes after being signed on July 1. Averaging just 14:07 per game, Ryan Rishaug tweeted that the Oilers were giving him a look in a white top-six jersey on Monday. That means he might get time on the power play Tuesday night. Head coach Kris Knoblauch is pleased with Skinner’s performance. “He’s been really good the last three games, scoring key goals and doing great work on the walls,” Knoblauch said after the Oilers’ latest game.

Skinner leads the NHL in 5v5 shots on goal this season with 18. Can he explode offensively if he’s given more ice time in strong offensive situations and he keeps shooting? Interestingly, the Oilers have seemingly put back together the second line of Leon Draisaitl, Skinner, and Viktor Arvidsson.

Islanders’ Anthony Duclair Facing Long-Term Absence Due to Left Leg Injury

Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello announced today that winger Anthony Duclair is facing a long-term absence due to a left leg injury sustained during Saturday’s game against the Canadiens. While Lamoriello does not believe the injury will end Duclair’s season, a more precise timeline will be provided following further testing scheduled for tomorrow.

Duclair, 29, recently signed a four-year, $14 million contract with the Islanders. He was expected to be a key contributor to a struggling Islanders offense, and early on, he delivered by logging top-line minutes alongside Mathew Barzal and Bo Horvat. In his five games this season, Duclair recorded two goals and one assist.

The Islanders will need to adjust and it’s not clear if the team will go to the market to find a replacement or seek a trade early in the season to make up for some of Duclair’s lost offense.