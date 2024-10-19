NHL Rumors: Stars, Bruins, Flames, Penguins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, how quickly did the Dallas Stars and Jake Oettinger work out their extension? There is more talk about the Calgary Flames potentially being buyers this season. How accurate is that report? Finally, are the Pittsburgh Penguins finally ready to seriously consider moving on from Tristan Jarry?

Swayman Deal Ignited Talks Between Stars and Jake Oettinger

The Dallas Stars made headlines this week by extending goalie Jake Oettinger with an impressive eight-year, $66 million deal, finalizing the contract in just a few days. According to NHL insider Pierre LeBrun:

The Stars and Oettinger’s camp hadn’t had any contract discussions during the offseason. They agreed to let the goalie market play out a bit before getting a better read on things. source – ‘LeBrun: Behind the Predators’ 0-4 start, and how the Jake Oettinger-Stars deal came together’ – Pierre LeBrun – The Athletic – 10/18/2024

Negotiations kicked off shortly after Jeremy Swayman signed a similar deal with the Boston Bruins on October 6. Stars GM Jim Nill contacted Oettinger’s agent, Ben Hankinson, to discuss a potential contract, but with one caveat: they needed to act quickly to avoid a season-long distraction.

Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

While Oettinger had the leverage of being a restricted free agent until July 1, he was eager to secure a long-term deal, pushing his agent to finalize a deal. It was easy to agree on an average annual value of $8.25 million with the other goalie deals done. Swayman’s deal in Boston is what kicked off everything.

LeBrun suggested that Hankinson might have preferred to wait and assess Oettinger’s performance this season for better leverage, the goaltender’s desire to stay in Dallas ultimately drove the rapid agreement.

Are the Flames Exclusively Buyers?

TSN Calgary Bureau Chief Salim Valji joined TSN’s That’s Hockey with Gino Reda to talk about the reports that the Flames might be early buyers and looking for a middle-six center. While Valji didn’t deny the Flames might consider adding, he cautioned people from believing any reports that the Flames won’t also sell this season.

He suggested the team is a mix of two storylines. There are pending UFAs on the team that might be open to a move but are also open to staying. He explains:

“So I think it’s a little bit early to be talking about the Calgary Flames as a buyer at the deadline. But three names to keep in mind, Gino Andrei Kuzmenko, who’s a free agent, and then Dan Vladar who’s also an unrestricted free agent, plus Rasmus Andersson, whose situation is a bit different, but it does open up Conroy for some interesting possibilities. Right?”

Time for a Fresh Start? Penguins Weigh Options for Goaltender Tristan Jarry

Josh Yohe of The Athletic didn’t mince words when describing the status of Tristan Jarry as the starting goaltender for the Pittsburgh Penguins. He believes the team faces a tough decision regarding their goaltender, who has struggled to meet expectations despite his talent and potential. There are questions about his professionalism, maturity, and focus. Yohe believes it’s time to move on.

The scribe suggests that’s easier said than done. He explains: