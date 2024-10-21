Former Blackhawk Pete Conacher Passes Away at 92

The NHL Alumni Association announced early on Monday, Oct. 21, that Pete Conacher — the son of Charlie Conacher — had sadly passed away at the age of 92.

Conacher began his NHL career in 1951-52 as a 19-year-old with the Chicago Blackhawks where he played parts of four seasons and accumulated nearly half of his career games played. In November 1954, he was traded to the New York Rangers with Bill Gadsby for Rich Lamoureux, Nick Mickoski and Allan Stanley.

He would make one more NHL stop with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1957-58 where he played five games for his hometown team before closing out his hockey career in the AHL with the Buffalo Bisons and Hershey Bears.

Conacher finished his NHL career with 229 games played, 47 goals and 86 points. But as the press release by the NHL Alumni notes, Conacher’s influence off the ice was just as remarkable.

“He was the President of the Ontario Special Olympics chapter. A board member for the Charlie Conacher Throat Cancer Research Fund at the Toronto General Hospital and held a seat on the Board of Directors for the Ontario Sports Hall of Fame. Pete has been a tremendous supporter of the NHL Alumni in always helping his teammates and their families. He was one of the original founders of the NHL Oldtimers Hockey Club,” the statement reads.

Conacher was a member of a prestigious hockey family that included his father and Stanley Cup champion with the Maple Leafs — Charlie — as well as a number of other family members who wore threads in the NHL. The most recent relative to play in the NHL was a distant one— Cory Conacher — who played for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

On top of his NHL accomplishments, Conacher was part of the winning team at the 1959 World Hockey Championships with the Belleville McFarlands, a small accomplishment in an illustrious life.