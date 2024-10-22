Devils Made Right Call by Demoting Seamus Casey

Shockwaves were sent through all avenues of New Jersey Devils discourse when the team announced their surprise demotion of rookie defenseman Seamus Casey to the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League (AHL). In hindsight, Casey was excelling. His three goals currently lead all NHL rookies and his four points are second in rookie scoring. And he did it all while receiving just a sliver of the ice time that the neighboring rookies on the leaderboards have been granted. There have been many signs to make it clear that a prolonged NHL career is in his future, heck, just a week ago head coach Sheldon Keefe was singing Casey’s praises after he was the best skater on the ice in a 3-0 victory over Utah.

Casey Struggles at Even Strength

When digging deeper, it becomes evident that Casey might need some more seasoning, despite the early flashes he’s shown. At even strength, he’s been completely cratered, which has hindered his ability to showcase his offensive talent. The opposition has 37 more shot attempts, nine more scoring chances and six more high-danger opportunities with Casey on the ice (via Natural Stat Trick). It may not feel like that from the eye test, but that’s because Devils netminders have played to an absurd .978 save percentage (SV%) when he’s on the ice. They’ve stopped all 19 high-danger chances against. He’s also shooting at a 50% clip, as three of his six shots have found the back of the net. For reference, Wayne Gretzky’s 92-goal season in 1981-82 saw him shooting at a 24.9% success rate. Obviously, none of these stats are anywhere close to sustainable.

Seamus Casey, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Among 181 defensemen who have played 50-plus minutes this season, Casey ranks 173rd in terms of shot attempts allowed (39.05 Corsi for percentage – CF%). Essentially, his only true use has been on the powerplay, where he’s been great. It’s not worth it for the Devils to essentially trot out five defensemen each night, especially when Simon Nemec is also struggling.

Keefe said, “We’ve talked about how impressed I’ve been with (Casey). To me it just looks like the schedule’s eating him up…that’s a kid that’s not only not played in the NHL before, but he’s played a college hockey schedule. It’s all unheard of for him…for a young guy like Seamus it’s kind of been piling on.”

He then added that he had lost some confidence in Casey, which put the young defenseman in a rough spot. Casey was extremely sheltered in the last two contests, being benched for long stints of even-strength play.

Furthermore, news came out recently that the returns of both Brett Pesce and Luke Hughes are imminent. There’s likely no way that either of them would sit for Casey anyway, but it doesn’t even have to be a debate with his recent struggles.

Some Perspective on Casey’s Situation

It’s easy to forget that Casey was supposed to start the season in Utica from the very beginning, and only made his way to Prague due to a myriad of injuries. This summer at development camp, he said, “(Utica) is a challenge and it’s the next step to get better and take my game to the next level…the American Hockey League has developed players since it’s been founded. I’m welcome to any challenge I can get myself into.”

He knows that it’s a marathon and not a sprint to find success, also saying, “The NHL has always been a hard place to get to, and always will be a hard place to get to. I think the second you start to think it’s gonna be easy at any point, is probably the second you should just hang ‘em up if that’s gonna be the case.”

In Utica, he’ll be their clear number-one defenseman and should quarterback the first powerplay. He’ll get to acclimate to the tough pro schedule and will be free to make some mistakes while learning, without hurting the NHL squad in the process.

Comets head coach Kevin Dineen told The Hockey Writers, “Obviously, there’s a skillset on the offensive side of things…he has that composure and the ability to make plays under pressure. We’re excited to see him at the pro level playing against men.”

Casey has maintained the right mindset of a professional and has been commended by many for being wise beyond his years. As early as another time this season, he could continue to leave a positive impact on the Devils.