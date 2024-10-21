Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs Lightning – 10/21/24

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

LIGHTNING (3-1-0) AT MAPLE LEAFS (3-2-0)

7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, PRIME, NHLN, FDSNSUN

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Mitchell Chaffee
Conor Geekie — Nicholas Paul — Cameron Atkinson
Zemgus Girgensons — Luke Glendening — Michael Eyssimont

Victor Hedman — Janis Moser
Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg — Darren Raddysh

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Nick Perbix, Conor Sheary

Injured: None

Status report

  • Atkinson and Lilleberg are each expected to play after being healthy scratched Saturday in a 5-4 loss at the Ottawa Senators.

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner
Bobby McMann — Max Domi — William Nylander
Max Pacioretty — John Tavares — Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz — David Kampf — Pontus Holmberg

Morgan Rielly — Chris Tanev
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Jake McCabe
Simon Benoit — Conor Timmins

Anthony Stolarz
Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Philippe Myers, Timothy Liljegren, Ryan Reaves

Injured: Joseph Woll (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Connor Dewar (upper body), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Fraser Minten (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)

Status report

  • Pacioretty will play after being a healthy scratch the past two games. He will replace Reaves, a forward. The Maple Leafs did not do line rushes at the morning skate, so it is unclear which line Pacioretty will play on.
  • Woll, a goalie who has missed each of Toronto’s first five games, participated in the morning skate. Coach Craig Berube said he could “possibly” start at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

