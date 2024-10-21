Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs Lightning – 10/21/24

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, PRIME, NHLN, FDSNSUN

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Mitchell Chaffee

Conor Geekie — Nicholas Paul — Cameron Atkinson

Zemgus Girgensons — Luke Glendening — Michael Eyssimont

Victor Hedman — Janis Moser

Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg — Darren Raddysh

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Nick Perbix, Conor Sheary

Injured: None

Status report

Atkinson and Lilleberg are each expected to play after being healthy scratched Saturday in a 5-4 loss at the Ottawa Senators.

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner

Bobby McMann — Max Domi — William Nylander

Max Pacioretty — John Tavares — Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz — David Kampf — Pontus Holmberg

Morgan Rielly — Chris Tanev

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Jake McCabe

Simon Benoit — Conor Timmins

Anthony Stolarz

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Philippe Myers, Timothy Liljegren, Ryan Reaves

Injured: Joseph Woll (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Connor Dewar (upper body), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Fraser Minten (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)

Status report

Pacioretty will play after being a healthy scratch the past two games. He will replace Reaves, a forward. The Maple Leafs did not do line rushes at the morning skate, so it is unclear which line Pacioretty will play on.

Woll, a goalie who has missed each of Toronto’s first five games, participated in the morning skate. Coach Craig Berube said he could “possibly” start at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

