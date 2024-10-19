Projected Lineups for the Senators vs Lightning – 10/19/24

The Ottawa Senators face the Tampa Bay Lightning at Canadian Tire Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

LIGHTNING (3-0-0) at SENATORS (2-2-0)

1 p.m. ET; BSSUN, SN, RDS

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Nicholas Paul

Michael Eyssimont — Conor Geekie — Cameron Atkinson

Zemgus Girgensons — Luke Glendening — Mitchell Chaffee

Victor Hedman — Janis Moser

Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg — Darren Raddysh

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Nick Perbix, Conor Sheary

Injured: None

Status report

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Michael Amadio

Claude Giroux — Josh Norris — Drake Batherson

Noah Gregor — Shane Pinto — David Perron

Nick Cousins — Adam Gaudette — Zack MacEwen

Jake Sanderson — Travis Hamonic

Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven — Jacob Bernard-Docker

Anton Forsberg

Mads Sogaard

Scratched: None

Injured: Linus Ullmark (strain), Artem Zub (concussion), Ridly Greig (upper body)

Ullmark, a goalie who has missed two games due to a strain, could dress. He practiced with the Senators for the second consecutive day Friday and was to be subsequently reevaluated by the medical staff. If Ullmark cannot play, Forsberg will start.

Ottawa coach Travis Green made changes to his forward group in practice; Amadio moved up to take Giroux’s spot on the first line, Giroux replaced Gregor on the second line, and Gregor moved to the third line.

Chabot and Pinto each missed practice Friday due to maintenance, but Green said he wasn’t concerned.

