Projected Lineups for the Senators vs Lightning – 10/19/24

The Ottawa Senators face the Tampa Bay Lightning at Canadian Tire Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
LIGHTNING (3-0-0) at SENATORS (2-2-0)
1 p.m. ET; BSSUN, SN, RDS
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Nicholas Paul
Michael Eyssimont — Conor Geekie — Cameron Atkinson
Zemgus Girgensons — Luke Glendening — Mitchell Chaffee
Victor Hedman — Janis Moser
Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg — Darren Raddysh
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Nick Perbix, Conor Sheary
Injured: None
Status report
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Michael Amadio
Claude Giroux — Josh Norris — Drake Batherson
Noah Gregor — Shane Pinto — David Perron
Nick Cousins — Adam Gaudette — Zack MacEwen
Jake Sanderson — Travis Hamonic
Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven — Jacob Bernard-Docker
Anton Forsberg
Mads Sogaard
Scratched: None
Injured: Linus Ullmark (strain), Artem Zub (concussion), Ridly Greig (upper body)
- Ullmark, a goalie who has missed two games due to a strain, could dress. He practiced with the Senators for the second consecutive day Friday and was to be subsequently reevaluated by the medical staff. If Ullmark cannot play, Forsberg will start.
- Ottawa coach Travis Green made changes to his forward group in practice; Amadio moved up to take Giroux’s spot on the first line, Giroux replaced Gregor on the second line, and Gregor moved to the third line.
- Chabot and Pinto each missed practice Friday due to maintenance, but Green said he wasn’t concerned.
