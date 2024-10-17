Projected Lineups for the Golden Knights vs Lightning – 10/17/24

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
GOLDEN KNIGHTS (3-1-0) at LIGHTNING (2-0-0)
7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSUN
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone
Tanner Pearson — Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev
Brett Howden — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar
Brendan Brisson — Cole Schwindt — Alexander Holtz
Alex Pietrangelo — Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague — Noah Hanifin
Brayden McNabb — Zach Whitecloud
Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak
Injured: William Karlsson (undisclosed), Victor Olofsson (lower body)
Status report
- Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy did not offer an update on Olofsson, a forward who was injured in the third period of a 4-2 loss at the Washington Capitals on Tuesday and was on crutches after the game.
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Nicholas Paul
Cameron Atkinson — Conor Geekie — Michael Eyssimont
Zemgus Girgensons — Luke Glendening — Mitchell Chaffee
Victor Hedman — Janis Moser
Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg — Darren Raddysh
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Nick Perbix, Conor Sheary
Injured: None
