Projected Lineups for the Golden Knights vs Lightning – 10/17/24

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSUN

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone

Tanner Pearson — Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev

Brett Howden — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Brendan Brisson — Cole Schwindt — Alexander Holtz

Alex Pietrangelo — Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague — Noah Hanifin

Brayden McNabb — Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak

Injured: William Karlsson (undisclosed), Victor Olofsson (lower body)

Status report

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy did not offer an update on Olofsson, a forward who was injured in the third period of a 4-2 loss at the Washington Capitals on Tuesday and was on crutches after the game.

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Nicholas Paul

Cameron Atkinson — Conor Geekie — Michael Eyssimont

Zemgus Girgensons — Luke Glendening — Mitchell Chaffee

Victor Hedman — Janis Moser

Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg — Darren Raddysh

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Nick Perbix, Conor Sheary

Injured: None

