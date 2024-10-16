Lightning Defeat Canucks in Hurricane-Postponed Home Opener

Nikita Kucherov remained red-hot to start the season, scoring the opening goal of the game as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 to win their home opener, which was delayed due to the damage occurred in the Tampa area from Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

The game became the home opener for the Lightning, as the originally scheduled home opener against the Carolina Hurricanes on Oct. 12 was postponed due to the damage from Hurricanes Helene and Milton. The Lightning had asked fans who attended this game and the game on Thursday (Oct. 17) to contribute by donating essential items. The collection will begin prior to each game and aims to provide critical support for Tampa area families and individuals in need.

Gettin' started early 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Hi8y9sGMt6 — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) October 15, 2024

In addition, the Lightning is offering discount tickets to the team’s first three home games, as well as donating tickets to hundreds of first responders and other recovery workers and their families, as part of a #TampaBayStrong initiative to bring unity across the Bay Area, the Gulf Coast and all those affected by hurricanes.

Brayden Point, Anthony Cirelli and Brandon Hagel scored for the Lightning, while Conor Garland scored the lone goal for the Canucks. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 26 of 27 shots for the Lightning and Nick Paul added two assists in the victory.

The Lightning will return to action on Thursday, Oct. 17 against the Vegas Golden Knights, while the Canucks head to South Florida on Thursday to face the defending Stanley Cup champions, the Florida Panthers.