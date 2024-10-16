Projected Lineups for the Blackhawks vs Flames – 10/15/24

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLACKHAWKS (1-1-1) at FLAMES (3-0-0)

9 p.m. ET; SNW, CHSN

Blackhawks projected lineup

Nick Foligno — Connor Bedard — Teuvo Teravainen

Taylor Hall — Philipp Kurashev — Tyler Bertuzzi

Ilya Mikheyev — Jason Dickinson — Joey Anderson

Patrick Maroon — Andreas Athanasiou — Craig Smith

Alec Martinez — Seth Jones

Alex Vlasic — T.J. Brodie

Wyatt Kaiser — Connor Murphy

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Ryan Donato, Nolan Allan, Lukas Reichel

Injured: None

Status report

Mrazek will make his third start in four games.

Smith will play in place of Donato, a forward, on the Blackhawks’ fourth line.

Latest for THW:

Flames projected lineup

Samuel Honzek — Nazem Kadri — Andrei Kuzmenko

Jonathan Huberdeau — Martin Pospisil — Anthony Mantha

Connor Zary — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg — Justin Kirkland — Matt Coronato

MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Adam Klapka, Tyson Barrie, Joel Hanley

Injured: Yegor Sharangovich (lower body), Kevin Rooney (upper body)

Status report

Bean replaces Barrie on the Flames’ third defense pair.

Latest for THW: