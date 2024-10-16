Projected Lineups for the Blackhawks vs Flames – 10/15/24

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLACKHAWKS (1-1-1) at FLAMES (3-0-0)
9 p.m. ET; SNW, CHSN
Blackhawks projected lineup
Nick Foligno — Connor Bedard — Teuvo Teravainen
Taylor Hall — Philipp Kurashev — Tyler Bertuzzi
Ilya Mikheyev — Jason Dickinson — Joey Anderson
Patrick Maroon — Andreas Athanasiou — Craig Smith
Alec Martinez — Seth Jones
Alex Vlasic — T.J. Brodie
Wyatt Kaiser — Connor Murphy
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Ryan Donato, Nolan Allan, Lukas Reichel
Injured: None
Status report
- Mrazek will make his third start in four games.
- Smith will play in place of Donato, a forward, on the Blackhawks’ fourth line.
Flames projected lineup
Samuel Honzek — Nazem Kadri — Andrei Kuzmenko
Jonathan Huberdeau — Martin Pospisil — Anthony Mantha
Connor Zary — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg — Justin Kirkland — Matt Coronato
MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov
Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Adam Klapka, Tyson Barrie, Joel Hanley
Injured: Yegor Sharangovich (lower body), Kevin Rooney (upper body)
Status report
- Bean replaces Barrie on the Flames’ third defense pair.
